 Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 10:42
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg ahead of their first one-on-one meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg ahead of their first one-on-one meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg late Sunday to discuss efforts to strengthen and maintain the bilateral alliance in the aftermath of last week's martial law debacle, Cho's office said.
 
"Minister Cho emphasized the government's firm commitment to overcoming the current difficult situation, based on Korea's democratic resilience and the rule of law," the foreign ministry said in a message to reporters.
 

Related Article

 
"The two sides agreed to work together to strengthen and maintain the Korea-U.S. alliance without wavering," the ministry said.
 
Goldberg also said in a post on X that the meeting has taken place.
 
"I met with @FMChoTaeyul to discuss the current situation in the Republic of Korea. We both agreed that the Alliance is ironclad," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
 
Sunday's meeting between Cho and the top U.S. envoy marked their second such meeting since the martial law turmoil. They had also met on Thursday, the day after the martial law was lifted.

Yonhap
tags Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul

More in Diplomacy

Pentagon officials highlight 'good communications' with Korea in martial law aftermath

Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Diplomatic ties, industry in turmoil as nation yet to stabilize after martial law

Trump's new world order unlikely to punish Korea, insiders say

Blinken welcomes reversal of martial law, insists 'democratic processes will prevail'

Related Stories

Outgoing Chinese envoy says he will work to advance Seoul-Beijing relations

Foreign minister focuses on geopolitical crises at gathering of mission heads in Seoul

Foreign Ministry overhauls North Korea office to focus on strategy

Korean foreign minister denounces North Korean troop deployment to Russia in Ukraine war

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)