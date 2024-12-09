Pentagon officials highlight 'good communications' with Korea in martial law aftermath

A senior U.S. defense official said Sunday top Pentagon officials have been in "good communications" with their Korean counterparts following President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt, while highlighting trilateral cooperation with Japan as a "top-tier" policy priority.The official made the remarks as concerns have emerged that political uncertainty in the aftermath of the martial law episode in Seoul could negatively affect security coordination between Seoul and Washington amid North Korea's evolving military threats."I will just say the Department of Defense's senior leaders have been in regular contact with ROK counterparts. Chairman Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his counterpart. Gen. LaCamera, commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, has spoken with his counterpart," the official told reporters aboard an Air Force plane en route to Japan. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea."I've had a chance to speak with my counterpart as well. So we are in good communications with our important ally here," he added.The official is accompanying Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who arrived at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo on Sunday night for his 13th and last trip to the Indo-Pacific in his capacity as the Pentagon chief.He underscored the importance of three-way cooperation with Japan, when asked if Austin will discuss relations with South Korea during his planned talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Tuesday."The trilateral relationship between U.S., Japan and ROK has been a top-tier priority of the Biden administration from the very start," he said."I would note, having worked in the Obama-Biden administration, (that) it was a significant priority at that time, and then Vice President Biden and then Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken were some of the people who were really in charge of managing that trilateral relationship about a decade ago. It is no surprise that they took it on as a major priority."Austin's Asia trip this week has excluded an expected trip to Seoul in the wake of the short-lived martial law imposition in Seoul. The cancellation came as Seoul's defense chief post was left vacant after former Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned last week in connection with the martial law turmoil."We had been planning a trip out to the region and discussing a potential stop in Seoul, but had not codified the trip or made any specific plans," the official said.Mindful of concerns in Seoul about the allies' security coordination, the official reaffirmed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains "ironclad.""We are committed to peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, and the American people and Korean people are standing shoulder to shoulder," he said. "The U.S.-ROK combined posture remains strong, and we are ready to respond to any threats."Yonhap