Postech to open international undergraduate admissions for fall 2026
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 14:22
- LEE TAE-HEE
More options will be available for international students wanting to study in the science and technology fields as the Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) plans to open international undergraduate admissions for the first time for fall 2026.
Postech has created the new international undergraduate admissions track that will accept students starting for the fall 2026 intake, according to the university on Monday. Applications for fall 2026 will open around March 2026.
In February, the university announced it will create an international undergraduate admissions track for the first time via its Postech 2.0 plan, which describes its road map until 2033. Postech currently has an international graduate admissions program, but not one for undergraduates.
For international students that wish to apply to Postech's undergraduate program through the government's Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), the application process is expected to start earlier.
Applications will start in September 2025, with candidates either applying through their embassy if they wish to apply through the embassy track, or directly through Postech if they wish to apply through the university track.
Final admissions results for scholarship applicants will be announced in December 2025. However, students will officially start their undergraduate studies at Postech in February 2027, as GKS scholars will also complete a one-year Korean language course.
Specific admissions guidelines are yet to be announced, but the admissions track will assess students on English language proficiency and academic qualifications in science, technology, engineering and math. As it is an international undergraduate admissions track, both students and their parents must have non-Korean citizenship.
According to the university, details will be finalized around spring next year.
International undergraduates admitted through the new track will study under the Mueunjae School of Undergraduate Studies for three semesters, just like Korean undergraduate freshmen at Postech. The school offers an undecided major program, with students exploring various fields before choosing their major in their sophomore year.
Postech will be offering financial aid, such as a full tuition waiver for the students' first semester. If students receive a grade point average of 3.0 out of 4.3 or above, the tuition waiver will continue onto the next semester, for eight semesters maximum.
A Pathfinder Voucher of 10 million won ($7,000) will also be given to students after they complete three semesters. The voucher is given to all Postech students, allowing them to use the money for research activities, when they go to overseas conferences or as funding for their startups.
