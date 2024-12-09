DP submits special counsel bills on Yoon's martial law declaration, first lady allegations
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 11:14 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 12:16
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) on Monday proposed a special counsel probe bill to investigate the illegality of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration last week.
Rep. Kim Yong-min, the party's deputy floor leader for policy, and Kim Seung-won, a senior DP lawmaker of the parliamentary judiciary committee, said their party submitted the special probe bill into allegations that the president instigated an "insurrection" on Dec. 3 with his short-lived emergency martial law decree. The bill will call for a special counsel to investigate all allegations related to this incident.
The bill stipulates that the head of the National Court Administration, the president of the Korean Bar Association and the head of the Korea Law Professors Association should nominate three candidates for special prosecutor. The president should appoint one of the three nominees.
Kim said the bill excludes the parliament in selecting the prosecutor to prevent political strife from delaying an investigation.
The DP also submitted another bill for a special counsel probe against first lady Kim Keon Hee. Monday’s submission marks the fourth of its kind. Yoon has vetoed the bill for three times.
The party plans to vote on the bill against the first lady during a plenary session on Thursday and a special counsel probe bill related to treason allegations on Saturday.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
