Ex-defense minister verbally abused JCS chief for refusing order to strike North ahead of martial law decree, DP lawmaker says

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:25 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:51
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun answers questions from lawmakers at a plenary session of the National Defense Committee held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun verbally abused Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Myung-soo ahead of last week's martial law decree, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Ki-heon alleged on Monday.
 
Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned from the defense minister position on Thursday after the six-hour martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol between Tuesday and Wednesday, told Kim Myung-soo that he "had no sense” and that he should be gotten rid of, according to the lawmaker.
 
“I received a tip from a high-ranking military official that Kim Yong-hyun hurled insults at Kim Myung-soo five days before the martial law for refusing orders to strike the points of origin of trash-laden balloons from North Korea,” Lee told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 
On Nov. 28, Kim Yong-hyun reportedly told the JCS combat control room to fire warning shots and strike the points of origin of trash-laden balloons after news of the 32nd launch of trash-laden balloons from Pyongyang. Kim Myung-soo reportedly refused, and the former defense minister then hurled verbal abuse at the JCS chief.
 

No strikes were carried out after JCS Chairman Kim refused the former defense chief's order, according to Lee.
 
“Kim Myung-soo opposed the order because it was different from the Defense Ministry’s response to trash-laden balloons so far and that a strike could lead to a localized conflict and harm to civilians,” Lee said.
 
Lee also speculated that Kim Myung-soo was intentionally excluded from martial law operations last week due to friction between the JCS chief and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
 
The martial law commander named on Tuesday was not the JCS chief but Army chief Park An-su.
 
Martial law operations are usually handled by the martial law division of the JCS operations headquarters.
 
“From Kim Yong-hyun’s perspective, it seems he needed a martial law commander who would listen and follow his orders without dissent,” said Lee.
 
However, JCS spokesperson Lee Sung-jun denied media reports that the JCS had received an order from the former defense minister to strike the balloons' points of origin.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
