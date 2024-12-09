Justice Ministry slaps travel ban on President Yoon as CIO investigates insurrection allegations
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:47 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:49
- CHO JUNG-WOO
The Ministry of Justice on Monday imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol at the request of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which sought the restriction as part of its investigation into the president's short-lived attempt to declare martial law last week.
The travel ban was implemented shortly after CIO Chief Oh Dong-woon said during a parliamentary hearing that he had directed investigators to request the measure against Yoon.
The CIO said it formally submitted the travel ban request to the Justice Ministry at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Under the Immigration Act, the justice minister has the authority to prohibit a Korean national from leaving the country for up to six months if their departure is deemed likely to “harm the national interest, public security or economic order.”
