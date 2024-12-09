 Justice Ministry slaps travel ban on President Yoon as CIO investigates insurrection allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:47 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:49
President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a public apology in a televised address from the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul on Saturday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The Ministry of Justice on Monday imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol at the request of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which sought the restriction as part of its investigation into the president's short-lived attempt to declare martial law last week.
 

The travel ban was implemented shortly after CIO Chief Oh Dong-woon said during a parliamentary hearing that he had directed investigators to request the measure against Yoon.
 
The CIO said it formally submitted the travel ban request to the Justice Ministry at 3 p.m. on Monday.
 
Under the Immigration Act, the justice minister has the authority to prohibit a Korean national from leaving the country for up to six months if their departure is deemed likely to “harm the national interest, public security or economic order.”
 
 

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
