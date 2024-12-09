 National Assembly claims $46,000 in damages due to martial law invasion
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:37 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:44
Martial law forces enter the National Assembly in the early hours of Wednesday in western Seoul. [YONHAP]

The National Assembly Secretariat on Monday said a total of 66 million won ($46,031) of property damage had been inflicted by martial law forces' action of breaking glass windows to barge into the National Assembly building.
 
Kim Min-ki, parliamentary secretary-general, said that it will report its staffers’ physical and property damages incurred by the clash with martial law forces at the parliament for investigation. He added that his office has “confirmed major and minor injuries of around 10 staffers, which include sprain of ribs and fingers, abrasion and laceration” during a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul. 
 
The secretary-general added that the institution would submit records detailing the parliamentary staffers’ injuries and property damages caused by martial law forces’ illegal intrusion and relevant CCTV camera footage to investigative authorities.
 

He added that the total damage figure is likely to grow after an investigation because the current figure is an estimate.
 
Kim also voiced his concern about the potential powerplay between multiple investigative authorities as his agency received duplicated requests for martial law-related records. Currently, the National Police Agency and the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law imposition on Tuesday late evening. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
