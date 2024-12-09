Police consider travel ban for President Yoon and other key figures in martial law probe
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:39 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:43
Police on Monday said they are reviewing the possibility of imposing a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with an ongoing treason probe related to his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.
“We are thoroughly assessing factors, including the risk of him leaving the country,” a police official from the National Office of Investigation (NOI) at the National Police Agency said.
The NOI revealed that 11 individuals, including Yoon and former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, have been identified as part of the investigation. On Sunday, prosecutors formally opened a case against Yoon, charging him with treason and abuse of power.
“There are no human or physical restrictions on the subjects of this investigation,” said Woo Jong-soo, chief of the NOI, stressing that the probe would proceed “in accordance with the law and principles.”
According to the NOI, Yoon could also face emergency arrest if deemed eligible, though a legal review is required to determine whether the president is subject to such measures.
The police said they have imposed emergency travel bans on several key figures, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Interior Minister Lee, former Counterintelligence Command Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who had been named martial law commander during the six-hour declaration.
Emergency travel bans, similar to emergency arrests, are applied in urgent situations where suspects face serious charges punishable by death, life imprisonment or a minimum of three years in prison and are considered flight risks or likely to tamper with evidence.
The NOI’s special investigation team is additionally considering travel bans for National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, who have been named as suspects in the investigation. Police added that they have collected the accused's phones and are currently undergoing digital forensic analysis.
Addressing concerns about investigating their leadership, police stressed that the commissioners lack direct authority over separate cases, emphasizing that they are “strictly undergoing the investigation,” with search and seizure warrants issued promptly.
On the same day, prosecutors raided the Defense Counterintelligence Command in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, along with military prosecutors, seizing documents related to the martial law declaration.
The raid followed a similar operation on Sunday at the residence and office of former Defense Minister Kim, where the ex-defense minister's phone and laptop were confiscated.
Kim has remained in custody since voluntarily attending questioning early Sunday and was summoned for a third round of interrogation on Monday. The prosecution is expected to seek an arrest warrant for him later in the day, as authorities must request a warrant within 48 hours of an emergency arrest.
As police and prosecutors pursue parallel investigations into those allegedly involved in the martial law controversy, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said Monday that it is considering "all possible legal actions," in regard to the potential detention of Yoon on treason charges.
Following its request for case referral on Sunday, the CIO once again asked that police and prosecutors transfer their investigations to its jurisdiction, citing concerns over fairness.
“Under Article 24 of the Establishment and Operation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials Act, the CIO can request other investigative agencies to transfer cases where fairness is a concern and those agencies are obligated to comply,” a CIO official said during a briefing on Monday.
The official noted that courts have repeatedly rejected the CIO’s warrants due to overlapping investigations.
Police said that they are currently reviewing the legal grounds for complying with the CIO’s referral request.
