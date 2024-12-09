Yoon retains control over Korean military as commander in chief: Defense Ministry
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 12:40
President Yoon Suk Yeol retains control over the Korean military as the commander in chief despite an ongoing investigation into alleged treason over his declaration of martial law last week, the Defense Ministry said Monday.
Prosecutors booked Yoon on Sunday as a suspect on insurrection charges after his blotched declaration of martial law between Tuesday and Wednesday, which was lifted unanimously by the National Assembly just six hours later.
“Legally, [control over military forces] lies with the commander in chief,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou in a regular press briefing on Monday when asked whether a suspect in an insurrection case could hold such authority.
Yoon’s own People Power Party (PPP) leader, Han Dong-hoon, said Sunday that Yoon should step down from office because he “cannot run state affairs normally during his remaining term,” adding that even before stepping down, the president “would not be involved in state affairs, including foreign affairs.”
Despite Han’s announcement that Yoon would not conduct state affairs as president, the Defense Ministry has clarified that he is still the military's commander in chief.
However, the Defense Ministry has announced that it will not follow through even if an additional martial law is declared.
Regarding domestic media reports that Korea Defense Intelligence Command (KDIC) troops were deployed to the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday night after the declaration of martial law and filmed computer room servers, spokesperson Jeon said that “circumstantial evidence suggests that KDIC troops were present at the scene, and we are currently verifying the facts.”
However, when asked whether the KDIC commander will be suspended from duty, Jeon said that “nothing has been decided on the suspension of the KDIC commander” and that “our principle is that if personnel are transferred to prosecutors as suspects, we will consider suspending them from duty.”
The five generals suspended from duty so far over involvement in the martial law declaration, including Yeo In-hyung, commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, have been sent to other military units.
Hearing procedures to name Choi Byung-hyuk, Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the next Defense Minister are underway, said Jeon.
