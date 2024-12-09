 Yoon's approval rating hits new low
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon's approval rating hits new low

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 11:24 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:12
The image, created by the local pollster Realmeter on Dec. 9, shows the approval rating of President Yoon Suk Yeol's performance. [REALMETER]

The image, created by the local pollster Realmeter on Dec. 9, shows the approval rating of President Yoon Suk Yeol's performance. [REALMETER]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has plunged to 17.3 percent, the lowest level since he took office in 2022, a poll showed Monday.
 
The survey, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, showed a whopping 7.7 percentage-point drop in positive responses toward Yoon's performance compared to the previous week, following his abrupt declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
 

Related Article

 
Negative assessment of Yoon rose by 8.2 percentage points to a record high of 79.2 percent.
 
The survey, conducted from Thursday to Friday last week on 1,012 adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,012 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval ratings of the ruling People Power Party fell 6.1 percentage points to 26.2 percent, while the figure for the main opposition Democratic Party rose 2.4 percentage points to 47.6 percent.
 
The gap in approval ratings between the rival parties came to 21.4 percentage points, marking the highest since the Yoon government took office, according to Realmeter.
 
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol approval rating

More in Politics

Police consider travel ban for President Yoon and other key figures in martial law probe

Yoon retains control over Korean military as commander in chief: Defense Ministry

Yoon's approval rating hits new low

DP submits special counsel bills on Yoon's martial law declaration, first lady allegations

Prime minister, PPP leader float Yoon 'early' exit plan to stabilize state affairs

Related Stories

Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 percent ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey

Yoon must go back to basics

Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating falls to 38.9 percent: Poll

Yoon's approval rating at 38.4 percent, survey shows

A honeymoon that didn’t last long (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)