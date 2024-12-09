 7 people aboard capsized boat found in cardiac arrest
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 10:11
A fishing boat capsized after colliding with a cargo ship in waters near Gyeongju, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of Seoul on Monday. [POHANG COAST GUARD]

Seven people aboard a capsized boat off the southeastern coast were found in a state of cardiac arrest Monday, the Coast Guard said.
 
The seven were among eight crew members aboard the 29-ton Geumgwang when the fishing vessel collided with a 456-ton cargo ship and capsized in waters near Gyeongju, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of Seoul, at 5:43 a.m.
 

A search is under way for the remaining one.
 
Ten people were aboard the cargo ship, but none were harmed, according to officials. The ship also did not appear damaged.
 
The Cost Guard has sent patrol ships, rescue vessels and helicopters to the scene, and requested support from the oceans ministry, the Navy and firefighting authorities.
 
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier ordered an emergency rescue operation.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea boat Gyeongju

