Despite appearance-altering surgery, YouTuber continues to remain positive
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:30
A YouTuber who had 40 percent of her skull removed after a life-threatening accident said that she continues to post videos despite receiving malicious comments because she wants to offer "courage and hope to anyone like me.”
Woo Eun-bin, known as Woozakka on YouTube, appeared on MBC's talk show “Heartbeat Lecturers” aired on Sunday, and recounted the accident that changed her life in January.
Having worked as a flight attendant and bank clerk for more than a decade, Woo was a lecturer sharing interview tips and career advice for students on YouTube and Instagram.
Her life, however, took an unexpected turn on her way to deliver a lecture for students aspiring to be flight attendants.
"I fell backward on a sidewalk and hit my head hard on a concrete block," the 89,300-subscriber YouTuber said. "I completely lost all memory of that day. I suffered a stroke and brain edema as my head was crushed.”
The injury caused severe damage, with 95 percent of the left side of her brain affected.
"My olfactory and visual nerve cells were also all impaired as blood pooled near my left ear and under the frontal lobe. My doctor told me I only had a 20 to 30 chance of survival before the surgery,” Woo said.
Woo underwent a critical operation to remove 40 percent of her left skull, which saved her life but left her with a visibly crooked head.
"I was in despair and felt hopeless after the surgery,” Woo admitted. "It felt as if half my head was missing. I could see my brain move when I swallowed.”
"I was devastated by my changed appearance and sought comfort from others who might have gone through similar struggles," she explained. "But I couldn’t find anyone like me, even though I knew such cases existed. Then I thought, maybe someone out there is hiding, just like I was, looking for someone to relate to."
This realization inspired her to begin sharing photos and videos of her altered appearance, becoming, as she put it, "the first in Korea to do so."
"I wanted to give hope and courage to people who had brain damage like me.”
While her courage drew support from many, she also faced harsh criticism.
“While there were encouraging comments, cruel comments like, ‘This is gross,’ ‘You make me want to throw up,’ and ‘You ruin my appetite,’” she said.
Despite the negativity, Woo remained positive.
"I focus my energy on positivity," Woo said, encouraging audiences to "never give up even when how painful life becomes."
BY JANG GU-SEUL, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
