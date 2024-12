K-pop fans join impeachment rally at National Assembly — in pictures

Light sticks of different colors waved to the beat of hit K-pop songs at massive rallies calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over the weekend, with some rally scenes reminiscent of a K-pop music festival.According to organizers, an estimated total of 1 million people gathered for candlelight vigils outside the National Assembly in central Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. The protests were fueled by President Yoon’s botched martial law declaration last week, which sparked widespread anger and demands for his resignation.Despite the tense political atmosphere, the weekend protests took on a vibrant and youthful energy. Many young women in their 20s and 30s — fans of various K-pop groups — brought their light sticks to the demonstrations and danced and chanted along to K-pop hits like aespa’s “Whiplash,” Rosé’s “APT.” and SHINee’s "Ring Ding Dong" (2009). Protesters altered the lyrics to criticize President Yoon and demand his impeachment.Such scenes were led by Candlelight Action, a civic group that encouraged K-pop fans nationwide to bring their light sticks to the rally and promised to "hold a candlelight concert" for participants.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]