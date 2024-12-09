K-pop fans join impeachment rally at National Assembly — in pictures
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:15
Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:16
Protesters wave light sticks of various K-pop groups during a rally demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido District, western Seoul, on Saturday. [YONHAP]
Light sticks of different colors waved to the beat of hit K-pop songs at massive rallies calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over the weekend, with some rally scenes reminiscent of a K-pop music festival.
According to organizers, an estimated total of 1 million people gathered for candlelight vigils outside the National Assembly in central Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. The protests were fueled by President Yoon’s botched martial law declaration last week, which sparked widespread anger and demands for his resignation.
Despite the tense political atmosphere, the weekend protests took on a vibrant and youthful energy. Many young women in their 20s and 30s — fans of various K-pop groups — brought their light sticks to the demonstrations and danced and chanted along to K-pop hits like aespa’s “Whiplash,” Rosé’s “APT.” and SHINee’s "Ring Ding Dong" (2009). Protesters altered the lyrics to criticize President Yoon and demand his impeachment.
Such scenes were led by Candlelight Action, a civic group that encouraged K-pop fans nationwide to bring their light sticks to the rally and promised to "hold a candlelight concert" for participants.
Protesters wave K-pop light sticks during a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Protesters wave K-pop light sticks during a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Fans of K-pop boy band NCT brought their light sticks with the word ″impeachment″ written on them during a rally held in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido District, western Seoul, on Friday. [YONHAP]
Protesters wave K-pop light sticks during a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Fans of various K-pop groups brought their light sticks with the word ″impeachment″ written on them to a rally held in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]
A vendor was seen selling light sticks with ″Yoon Suk Yeol Impeachment″ written on them at a massive rally held in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido District, western Seoul, on Sunday. [NEWS1]
Protesters wave K-pop light sticks during a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yeouido, Seoul, on Sunday. [YONHAP]
Fans brought their K-pop light sticks to a a rally held in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido District, western Seoul, on Sunday. [YONHAP]
Protesters wave K-pop light sticks during a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
A user of X, formerly Twitter, posted a photo of waving hip-hop group Epik High's light stick at a rally held in font of the National Assembly in Yeiudo District, western Seoul, on Saturday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
