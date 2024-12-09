VCHA KG's claims are 'false and exaggerated,' says JYP USA

7 people aboard capsized boat found in state of cardiac arrest

'I am an incompetent and irresponsible commander': Special forces unit chief apologizes for sending troops to National Assembly

Seoul Quality of Life Monitors named exemplary integration program by Justice Ministry

Related Stories

Filipino nannies set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday as trial caregiver program begins

Seoul gov't seeks new team to take over lagging Sangam development

Seoul mayor unveils measures to combat loneliness, social isolation among people living alone

Seoul city budgets $4.8B through 2026 on initiatives to stimulate birthrate

Seoul gov't aims to reduce traffic accidents through tree-planting initiative