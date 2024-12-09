Seoul Quality of Life Monitors named exemplary integration program by Justice Ministry
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:48
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that the Seoul Quality of Life Monitors program, in which foreign residents report on city issues, was recognized as an exemplary initiative during the Ministry of Justice's review session of social integration policies for immigrants.
Launched in 2012, the program allows international participants to engage in city affairs by reporting on various challenges and inconveniences encountered daily as foreigners in the city. As of last year, Seoul is home to 449,014 foreigners, accounting for 4.8 percent of the city's total population of 9,384,512.
Participants submit reports on monthly topics, which include reviews of city festivals and facilities, feedback on foreigner and multicultural policies and challenges faced by foreign travelers. The number of reports submitted to the city has been on the rise, with 76 reports in 2021, 215 in 2022, 388 in 2023 and 351 as of October this year.
Notable outcomes of these reports include the addition of English, Chinese and Japanese services to the city's 24-hour safety app, Ansimi, and the correction of errors in Chinese-language signs at the underground shopping center at Jongno 4-ga. The program also facilitated the addition of multilingual signs at Seoul Station's bustling bus transfer center.
Applications for the Seoul Quality of Life Monitors program open every February through the city's website. Any foreigner or marriage migrant, including naturalized citizens, who has intermediate proficiency in either Korean or English and has lived in Seoul for at least a year can apply. Selected participants will serve for a year.
“Members of the Seoul Quality of Life Monitors greatly contribute to making Seoul a global city,” said Lee Hae-sun, director-general of the city's Global City Policy Bureau. “We will continue to create a happier and more convenient city by actively incorporating the opinions of foreign residents.”
The recognition ceremony will take place on May 20, coinciding with Together Day, a national commemorative day to foster an immigrant-friendly environment.
