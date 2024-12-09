VCHA KG's claims are 'false and exaggerated,' says JYP USA
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 09:34
VCHA member KG's claims are "false and exaggerated," JYP USA said Monday refuting the singer's argument that JYP Entertainment abused and mistreated VCHA members.
KG, a 17-year-old singer born in the United States whose real name is Kiera Grace Madder, uploaded an Instagram story on Sunday saying that she was leaving JYP Entertainment following "incidents of abuse and mistreatment" from certain employees at the agency.
She claimed that she was exposed to "working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide [...] an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self harm."
She filed a lawsuit against JYP USA, the U.S. arm of JYP Entertainment, at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.
"We deeply regret KG’s decision to file a lawsuit and make unilateral public statements containing false and exaggerated claims," JYP USA said on Monday.
"This action has caused significant harm to the other members of VCHA and JYP USA who have been working diligently on their upcoming album and projects for early 2025."
According to JYP USA, KG left the group residence in May and did not respond to the agency's communication efforts. The agency suspended VCHA's activities to engage in talks with KG, the agency said.
"JYP USA will take all necessary measures to ensure that neither the other members of VCHA nor JYP USA suffer further harm as a result of this matter," the agency said.
VCHA is the result of a joint project between JYP Entertainment and U.S. music giant Republic Records and consists of the six finalists of “A2K,” or America2Korea, a girl group audition program run by the two agencies from July to September in 2023.
The remaining group members are Lexi, Camila, Savanna, Kendall and Kaylee.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
