Disorderly retreat?
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 19:56
Despite the People Power Party’s promise to find a way for “an orderly retreat” of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his abrupt declaration of emergency martial law, the governing party has trouble finding a way out for the president due to its internal conflicts, shifting responsibility and multiple investigations by law enforcement authorities, not to mention its disagreements over who should have the power to command the military. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
