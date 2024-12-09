The role of new employees in the AI era

The role of new employees is undergoing significant changes with the spread of AI and automation. Tasks traditionally handled by new hires are now being replaced by AI systems. At the same time, economic downturns and growing uncertainty in the business environment have led companies to reduce hiring new employees and focus on experienced workers instead. In 2023, the number of new hires in South Korea decreased by 21.2 percent compared to the previous year, falling to 165,961 from 210,717 in 2022, marking the second consecutive year of double-digit declines. Despite these trends, hiring new employees remains essential for long-term success and innovation in organizations.New employees are vital resources for driving organizational change and growth. Having acquired the latest knowledge and skills in academic environments, new hires act as conduits for introducing emerging trends and technologies into organizations. They bring fresh perspectives unencumbered by existing systems and practices and play a crucial role in technology-driven roles such as AI, data analytics and digital marketing. AI technology alone is not sufficient; it requires individuals who can align it with organizational strategies and foster its development. New employees possess distinctive capabilities that accelerate technological innovation.New employees play a key role in strengthening an organization’s absorptive capacity, which is an organization’s ability to recognize, assimilate and apply external knowledge to create innovation and achieve results. New hires bring in the latest trends and external knowledge, collaborating with existing staff to integrate these insights into the organization’s internal knowledge base. Through this process, they contribute to generating innovative ideas and actionable solutions. While AI excels at processing and analyzing data, interpreting and applying this information within the context of organizational strategies remains a human responsibility. New employees provide essential value in this domain.Reducing new employee hiring risks undermining an organization’s potential for long-term innovation. While cutting costs through automation might appear attractive in the short term, the creative thinking and knowledge absorption capabilities that new employees bring are critical for ensuring sustainable competitiveness. New hires introduce fresh ideas and technologies, creatively apply them and enhance the culture of innovation within organizations. This allows companies to adapt swiftly to changing environments and pursue sustainable growth in the long run.Even in the AI era, new employees are more than just a means to replenish manpower; they are critical assets for driving change and growth within organizations. Through them, companies can absorb emerging technologies and ideas, fostering sustainable competitiveness. Hiring new employees must remain an integral part of organizational strategies, even in an era dominated by AI and automation.Kang Na-eun, a master’s course student at the KAIST Graduate School of Innovation and Technology Management