Today's fortune: Dec. 9, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1936: Speech is silver, silence is golden.1948: You feel stifled when you see it, curious when you don‘t.1960: Take a balanced approach amid opposing forces.1972: More branches, less peace.1984: Envying others leads to personal defeat.1996: You are unique because you are yourself.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1937: Opportunities for financial gains may arise.1949: You might encounter something beneficial.1961: The potential for profit outweighs possible losses.1973: Useful information may come your way.1985: A visionary opportunity could emerge.1997: Arm yourself with confidence and determination.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: goodLucky direction: east1938: Live a life filled with love and gratitude.1950: Doing good deeds attracts blessings.1962: Treat your spouse kindly.1974: You might find someone or something appealing.1986: Anticipated news or events could arrive.1998: Manage love and work effectively.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1939: What’s good for others is also good for you.1951: A peaceful and leisurely day awaits.1963: Collaborate and brainstorm with others.1975: Let go of unnecessary burdens and tidy up loose ends.1987: Every journey starts with a single step.1999: Approach challenges with confidence.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1940: Avoid going out unnecessarily.1952: Consider a warm bath.1964: Drink warm tea or water often.1976: Slower steps might yield better results.1988: Avoid taking the lead and remain neutral.2000: Refrain from arguments and stay patient.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1941: You may face tedious tasks.1953: Avoid unnecessary gatherings.1965: Sticking with the familiar might be better.1977: Make necessary changes and organize your space.1989: Stay under the radar from higher-ups.2001: People may have differing perspectives.Wealth: expensesHealth: averageLove: cloudyLucky direction: north1942: Eat well even if you lack appetite.1954: Worrying won’t solve the problem; let it go.1966: Avoid exaggeration and pretense.1978: It’s not harvest time yet. Focus on preparation.1990: Keep a cool head but a warm heart.2002: Manage expectations and desires wisely.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: A lively and enjoyable day lies ahead.1955: You may encounter something pleasant or beneficial.1967: Luck may favor you today.1979: Life might overflow with happiness.1991: A favorable day for success and progress.2003: Small but certain joys await.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1944: A quiet but possibly monotonous day.1956: Spend time alone rather than mingling.1968: Evaluate situations carefully for better outcomes.1980: Starting is half the battle.1992: Follow rather than lead.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1945: Subtle differences in words matter.1957: Cultivate elegance with age.1969: Observe quietly and benefit indirectly.1981: Let go of the old to make way for the new.1993: Early risers reap the rewards.2005: Speak kindly and with thoughtfulness.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: A peaceful and leisurely day awaits.1958: Either way, it’s all the same.1970: Opportunities with potential may appear.1982: Be proactive and bold.1994: A progressive day lies ahead.2006: Expect to come across good information.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifyingLucky direction: north1935: The more, the merrier.1947: Positive news might arrive at home.1959: Show leadership and take charge.1971: Balance charisma with kindness.1983: Unity and harmony are the keys to success.1995: With effort, even the heavens will assist.2007: Relationships may improve significantly.