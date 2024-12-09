제시 린가드 12월 15일 K팝 싱글 발매… 가수 데뷔 임박
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 08:01
Pitch perfect? Once told that ‘fame doesn't win football games,’ Jesse Lingard drops a K-pop track instead
제시 린가드 12월 15일 K팝 싱글 발매… 가수 데뷔 임박
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
FC Seoul midfielder Jesse Lingard is set to make his debut as a singer with the release of his first single, “Kamsahamnida,” the Korean word for thank you.
single: 싱글 앨범
FC서울 미드필더 제시 린가드가 가수로 데뷔할 준비를 마치고 조만간 첫 싱글 앨범 ‘감사합니다’를 발매한다.
In a vlog posted on Lingard’s YouTube channel on Thursday Nov. 28 , he shared a 40-second preview of the track, where he repeatedly says “thank you” in Korean alongside “tell the boys” in English.
repeatedly: 반복해서
alongside: ~와/과 함께
린가드는 11월 28일 그의 유튜브 채널에 올린 브이로그에서 40초 길이의 티저를 선공개했다. 그는 노래에서 “녀석들에게 말해봐”라는 영어 문장과 함께 한국어로 “감사합니다” 를 반복한다.
He also announced on Instagram that the single would be released on Dec. 15.
release: 발매하다
그는 또 자신의 인스타그램에서 싱글 앨범은 오는 12월 15일 발매한다고 발표했다.
Lingard, 31, began his football career with Manchester United in 2011, staying with the club until 2022, during which he scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in 232 appearances across all competitions.
appearance: (경기) 출전
across all competitions: 모든 대회에서
31세인 린가드는 2011년 맨체스터 유나이티드에서 축구 커리어를 시작한 뒤 2022년까지 이 팀에 머물렀다. 모든 대회를 통틀어 232경기에 출전해 35골 21도움을 기록했다.
Following his contract’s expiration, he signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest but became a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
expiration: 만료
free agent: 자유 계약 선수
린가드는 (맨유와의) 계약 만료 후 노팅엄 포레스트와 1년 계약을 맺었지만 2022~2023시즌이 끝난 뒤 자유 계약 선수가 됐다.
After nearly a year without a team, Lingard joined FC Seoul in February 2024, a move that drew attention from both Korean and international media.
move: 이적, 움직임
약 1년 간 소속팀 없이 지낸 그는 올해 2월 FC서울에 합류했다. 그의 이적은 한국과 세계 언론의 관심을 동시에 끌었다.
Beyond football, Lingard’s popularity saw him appear on the hit TV show “You Quiz on the Block” in September. During the show, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, Lingard discussed his life in Korea, playing in the K League and his decision to join FC Seoul.
beyond: ~을/를 넘어서
축구 활동을 넘어선 린가드의 유명세 덕에 지난 9월 인기 TV 프로그램에 ‘유 퀴즈 온 더 블럭’ 에 출연했다. 유재석과 조세호가 진행하는 이 프로그램에서 린가드는 한국에서의 삶, K리그에서 뛰는 것과 FC서울로 이적하게 된 결정 등에 대해 이야기했다.
He revealed he was moved by the effort of FC Seoul officials who traveled to Britain to watch him train, influencing his decision to join the club despite a modest salary.
reveal: 공개하다, 밝히다
effort: 노력
modest: 그다지 대단하지는 않은, 보통의
그는 FC서울 관계자들이 그의 훈련을 보러 영국까지 온 것에 감동했고, 이는 적은 연봉에도 불구하고 이적하는 데 영향을 끼쳤다고 공개했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
