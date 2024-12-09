Son finds the net as Spurs throw away lead in 4-3 loss to Chelsea
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:19 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:07
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min scored his fifth goal of the 2024-25 season in his side’s 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, providing the effort to reduce the deficit in the last minute.
Tottenham were up 2-0 early on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke in the fifth minute and Dejan Kulusevski in the 11th minute.
Solanke extended his right leg while nearly at full trot to convert a cross at the near post, while Kulusevski found a crack in a penalty box pack with the Chelsea defense to extend the lead.
But Chelsea bounced back shortly after, with Jadon Sancho gliding his way from the left flank and firing a shot outside the box in the 17th minute. A swarm of Tottenham defenders looked to obstruct his path to goal but did not put enough pressure on him.
Chelsea dominated in the second half, leveling through a penalty from Cole Palmer in the 61st minute and doubling their lead with a goal from Enzo Fernandez in the 73rd minute.
Palmer came back again in the 84th minute to make it 4-2, scoring another penalty, but with a panenka this time.
Son tucked the ball in the penalty area in stoppage time, but that was the final effort from Spurs, who suffered their second straight loss in the Premier League.
“It’s not through a lack of effort,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said after the match. “The players are constantly out there because we can’t rotate. They are giving everything they can. It diminishes performances as well because they probably need a rest but we can’t give them a rest.
“When I look at today’s performance I don’t see them lacking confidence or belief. It’s probably the other way. Both penalties we conceded were borne out of desperation. I think they are desperate to turn our season around and are really disappointed with how it has gone.”
Chelsea continued their smooth run in the Premier League with the win, sitting in second place with only two losses from their opening 15 fixtures.
Spurs, meanwhile, slipped down to 11th place on the 20-team table after Sunday’s loss. Their last win in the league comes from a 4-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City on Nov. 23.
For Son, it was his fifth goal of the season and first since a goal against West Ham on Oct. 19. The Spurs captain missed a few games due to injury, but has still racked up five goals and four assists across 16 appearances so far.
Sunday’s loss comes ahead of a hectic schedule in December, during which Spurs will play six more games.
Spurs still have Europa League and Carabao Cup fixtures to play on top of the league schedule, before they return to FA Cup action next month.
Tottenham will return to action in a Europa League match against Rangers on Thursday. Spurs, sitting in ninth place on the 36-team table as of Monday, need to finish in the top eight to directly reach the round of 16.
Those that finish from ninth to 24th will play the knockout playoffs to determine who joins the final 16, while those from 25th and below crash out of the tournament.
