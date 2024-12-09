More in Football

Son finds the net as Spurs throw away lead in 4-3 loss to Chelsea

Lee Jae-sung picks up assist despite Mainz 4-3 loss against Wolfsburg

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hold K League 1 spot with 2-1 win over Seoul E-Land

Hwang In-beom nabs second assist in Eredivisie during Feyenoord's 3-2 win

Hannover 96's Lee Hyun-ju scores third season goal in win over Ulm