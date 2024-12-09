Yoon Ina scores big with 3 prizes at KLPGA awards ceremony

Golf’s intricacies push likes of Langer and Guan on similar path

Yoon Ina poised for LPGA card after bogey-free round at qualifying tournament

Tom Kim takes away 'a lot of positives' from runner-up finish at Hero World Challenge

Related Stories

The stats that defined the PGA Tour in June

Tom Kim focuses on positives after Travelers playoff loss to Scheffler

Scheffler’s mind over matter provides cutting edge as he seeks FedExCup glory

The stats that defined the PGA Tour in March

Scottie Scheffler on 'living a lifetime in one year' after FedExCup win