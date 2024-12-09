Tom Kim takes away 'a lot of positives' from runner-up finish at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim said his runner-up finish at the PGA’s Hero World Challenge on Sunday was “rewarding” and he is walking away with “a lot of positives.”
Kim competed at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas and finished with a 19-under-par, 269, six strokes behind PGA veteran Scottie Scheffler.
“Yeah, it was a good last three days I would say,” Kim said after the final round. “Thursday wasn't that fun, but it was rewarding to finish the way I finished.
"Not really happy with second, but walking away with a lot of positives," he said.
“Like I said, after Thursday I struggled with the grass, and I made adjustments, and it worked right away. Just believing in myself, just trusting myself and trusting my process, not trying to look at the guy who just won, just going about my business. A lot of positives, for sure.”
This is the second time Kim has finished as a runner-up this season after falling behind Scheffler, who beat Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship in June.
Kim was pleased about Scheffler winning a title, as he has a close relationship with the PGA star.
“He comes out here and wins. He does it all the time,” Kim said about Scheffler. “ I think the biggest thing that I see is that he's always trying to get better. He wins 95 percent of the time. You know, after he's become a dad we haven't been able to hang out as much, but just if we have time, he'll text me and I'll ask him. But again, he's become a dad, so things have changed. I'm so happy for him. I can't wait to go out there and give him a hug.”
Kim, now 22, has also seen some success on the Tour, where he has won three titles.
Kim won his first PGA title at the Wyndham Championship in August 2022, and rose to further prominence in October of the same year when he won the Shriners Children’s Open. This victory made him the second-youngest golfer to win two PGA titles, behind Ralph Guldahl, and the first player to win twice on the Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods.
Kim also represented Korea in the men’s golf competition at the Paris Olympics this summer, finishing in eighth place, falling short of securing a bronze medal or higher, which would have earned him military exemption. Scheffler won the gold medal in Paris.
Kim has still showcased a strong performance in the 2024 season during which he made the cut 19 times and managed two runner-up finishes.
The 2024 campaign is nearing the end, with the Tour next heading to the Grant Thornton Invitational teeing off in Florida on Friday.
The 2024 PGA Tour Q-School, through which contenders can earn a Tour card, also starts on Thursday.
