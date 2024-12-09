Yoon Ina poised for LPGA card after bogey-free round at qualifying tournament

KLPGA star Yoon Ina has taken a huge step toward her LPGA Tour membership after submitting a bogey-free round on the penultimate day of the qualifying tournament in Alabama.Yoon fired a 10-under 62 in the fourth round of the LPGA Q-Series on the Crossings Course at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday. Yoon, the 2024 KLPGA Tour Player of the Year, money winner and scoring champion, recorded eight birdies and an eagle to reach 14-under 272 for the competition, good for a tie for seventh.Players finishing in the top 25 and ties after the fifth round Monday will receive LPGA Tour cards for 2025.Yoon tied Chisato Iwai of Japan for the low round of Sunday. Iwai leads the Q-Series at 20-under, while her twin sister, Akie, is tied with Yoon at 14-under.Yoon is the top-ranked Korean so far, with Park Kum-kang in 10th place at 11-under and Joo Soo-bin one stroke back in 11th place alone.Yoon had opened the Q-Series with a 67, which put her in a tie for fourth, before stumbling to 30th place after shooting a 76. She bounced right back with another 67 in the third round that pushed her up to 16th place and then shot her best round of the competition so far with a 62."I don't feel like it was different from the past three days. Just the one difference was the putting," Yoon said. "Putting was really good today. That's why I could make 10-under today."Yoon said she has tried to stay calm all week and not get caught up in her pursuit of the LPGA card."Excited about the spot on the leaderboard today," she added. "Just playing calm and tomorrow, keep grinding and just do my best on every shot tomorrow. That's it."Five players are tied for 25th place at four-under heading into the final round. Lee Se-hee is in a six-way tie for 30th at three-under, with Kang Min-ji sitting at one-under and Shin Bi at even par through four rounds.Lee Jeong-eun has her work cut out as she is at two-over. One other Korean, Kang Hae-ji, missed the cut after the fourth round with a score of six-over 292.Yonhap