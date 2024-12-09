Korea finishs as runner-up for the second time at the International Table Tennis Federation Mixed Team World Cup 2024
Team Korea finished as a runner-up for the second time in a row at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup 2024 after losing the final 8-1 to China in Chengdu, China on Sunday.
Players pit against each other in singles and doubles events in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in each contest. Teams win the entire contest once their players have won a total of eight games between them.
Korean table tennis duo Shin Yu-bin and Cho Dae-seong were up first in the mixed doubles event against Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, but lost the first match 2-1.
Kim Na-yeong went up next in the women’s singles match against Wang Manyu, but she failed to win a single game and suffered a 3-0 loss, before Oh Jung-sung repeated the same result against Lin Shidong in the men’s singles shortly after for Korea’s 8-1 loss.
The runner-up finish marked Korea’s second time doing so in the tournament where China won their second title after the competition’s inception last year.
The Shin and Cho duo still showcased a strong performance to lead Korea to the final despite playing together as a pair for the first time.
Shin’s notable form in this year’s tournament follows her bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Paris Olympics this summer, where she played with Lim Jong-hoon as a pair and ended Korea’s 12-year medal drought in table tennis.
Shin, 20, also won another Olympic bronze in the women’s team event alongside Jeon Ji-hee and Lee Eun-hye, becoming the only Korean table tennis player to stand on the podium twice.
Cho, meanwhile, failed to secure a medal in Paris after ending his run in the men’s team quarterfinals at the hands of China, who swept all five gold medals in the sport.
