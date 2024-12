Korean skaters end Beijing stop with a gold, three silver, two bronze medals

Team Korea ended the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Beijing, China on Sunday with six medals — one gold, three silver and two bronze.The men's team won a silver medal in the 5000-meter relay final on Sunday after falling behind China. Park Ji-won claimed Korea's only gold medal in last week's tournament in the men's 1500-meter race, while the men, women and mixed teams won a silver medal apiece in the relays on top of two bronzes from Choi Min-jeong won in the women's 1000-meter and Kim Gil-li in the women's 1500-meter.The fourth competiton of the ISU World Tour season will take place in Seoul on Friday.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]