Korean skaters end Beijing stop with a gold, three silver, two bronze medals
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:23 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:33
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Team Korea ended the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Beijing, China on Sunday with six medals — one gold, three silver and two bronze.
The men's team won a silver medal in the 5000-meter relay final on Sunday after falling behind China. Park Ji-won claimed Korea's only gold medal in last week's tournament in the men's 1500-meter race, while the men, women and mixed teams won a silver medal apiece in the relays on top of two bronzes from Choi Min-jeong won in the women's 1000-meter and Kim Gil-li in the women's 1500-meter.
The fourth competiton of the ISU World Tour season will take place in Seoul on Friday.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)