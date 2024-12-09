 Korean skaters end Beijing stop with a gold, three silver, two bronze medals
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:23 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:33
Park Ji-won, left, competes in the men's 5000-meter relay final at the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Beijing, China on Sunday. The men's team secured a silver medal in the race, ending the tour in Beijing with a gold, three silver and two bronze medals for Korea. Park won a gold in the men's 1500-meter, the men's, women's and mixed teams all won silvers in the relays, and Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li took bronze in the women's 1000-meter and 1500-meter, respectively. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Team Korea ended the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Beijing, China on Sunday with six medals — one gold, three silver and two bronze. 
 

The men's team won a silver medal in the 5000-meter relay final on Sunday after falling behind China. Park Ji-won claimed Korea's only gold medal in last week's tournament in the men's 1500-meter race, while the men, women and mixed teams won a silver medal apiece in the relays on top of two bronzes from Choi Min-jeong won in the women's 1000-meter and Kim Gil-li in the women's 1500-meter. 
 
The fourth competiton of the ISU World Tour season will take place in Seoul on Friday.  

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
