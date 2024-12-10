 Automakers hit with 11.7 billion won in fines for safety failures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Automakers hit with 11.7 billion won in fines for safety failures

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 09:44
Park Sang-woo, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, at a meeting on Dec. 4. [NEWS1]

Park Sang-woo, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, at a meeting on Dec. 4. [NEWS1]

 
The transport ministry said Tuesday it has imposed fines totaling 11.7 billion won ($8.16 million) on 18 foreign and domestic automakers for selling cars with inadequate safety standards.
 
Of those, the imported brands included BMW Korea, Honda Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Tesla Korea, while the domestic manufacturers included Hyundai Motor, Kia and KG Mobility, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry said the fines were based on corrective measures against defective parts of the companies' models from July to December of last year.
 
BMW Korea received the largest fine of 2.99 billion won over issues involving defective steering wheels in 13 models.
 
KG Mobility was given a 1.88 billion won fine, followed by Honda Korea with 1.09 billion won, Renault Korea with 1 billion won and Mercedes-Benz Korea with 899 million won.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Park Sang-woo Ministry of Transport

More in Economy

Korea to inject 100 billion won to stabilize Kospi after martial law fallout

Automakers hit with 11.7 billion won in fines for safety failures

Markets, won sink below 'Black Monday' levels amid martial law turmoil

Investment banks warn political disorder threatens to stall economy

Household income sees record-high growth in 2023

Related Stories

Fake listing of transport minister's car on online market sparks parliamentary ruckus

Ruling party's race for Seoul mayor heats up

ICAO Legal Summit to be held in Seoul from Tuesday

Culture Minister says a 'new normal' can't be avoided

International flight schedules fast returning to normal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)