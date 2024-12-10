Huons Group, Humedix named best work-life balance companies for 2024
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 23:22
Huons Group and Humedix have been recognized for fostering a flexible workplace culture and promoting work-life balance.
Huons CEOs Song Soo-young and Yoon Sang-bae and Humedix CEO Kim Jin-hwan recently announced their selection as the 2024 1st Best Work-Life Balance Company.
Co-hosted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Korea Outstanding Work-Life Balance Company selects outstanding companies that actively support the work-life balance of their employees. Companies are selected based on quantitative and qualitative indicators such as the use of flexible work, shortened working hours, vacation use, child care support and workplace culture.
Huons and Humedix were certified as companies with the best work-life balance, highly ranked for their flexible work arrangements, working hours, annual leave usage, work-parenting balance and corporate culture.
Huon's work-life balance efforts are multifaceted. It conducts continuous campaigns such as promoting flexible work systems and encouraging the use of various maternity protection systems, provides comprehensive health checkups for employee health management, operates a long-term service reward system every five years, creates an environment where employees can freely use annual leave and provides various welfare systems for work-life balance, such as paid leave support, maternity benefits and support for children's education.
Humedix also promotes work-life balance by efficiently managing individual working hours and reducing unnecessary overtime. To help employees balance work and family, it implements flexible work schedules and promotes annual leave to lessen the burden on employees.
It also provides facilities for pregnant and childbearing employees, utilizes substitute workers during the child-rearing period and supports family care leave, maternity benefits and child education funds. The company plans to continue to expand its child care support system.
The certification is valid for three years. Companies that are certified as a “best work-life balance company” are granted various incentives. These include exemption from regular labor supervision and suspension of customs inspections are provided, and points are given for various government support programs such as employment incentives. Financial incentives such as loan interest rates, technical guarantees, credit guarantees and SME policy funds are also available.
"We will continue to make efforts and support to create a better environment for members to work, along with various policies for work-life balance," said a representative from Huons Group.
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
