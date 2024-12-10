 DL E&C's AI translation app helps managers instruct foreign reports
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:03
A DL E&C employee demonstrates the company's AI translation system to a foreign worker at a construction site in Seoul. DL E&C announced Tuesday that it had developed an AI translation system that automatically translates announcements from Korean into several international languages, helping Korean supervisors deliver instructions to foreign workers at construction sites. [DL E&C]

A DL E&C employee demonstrates the company's AI translation system to a foreign worker at a construction site in Seoul.
 
DL E&C announced Tuesday that it had developed an AI translation system that automatically translates announcements from Korean into several international languages, helping Korean supervisors deliver instructions to foreign workers at construction sites.
