 Taihan Cable receives $76.8 million order from Sweden
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Taihan Cable receives $76.8 million order from Sweden

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 16:20 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 16:46
 
Taihan Cable & Solution's high-voltage cables [YONHAP]

Taihan Cable & Solution's high-voltage cables [YONHAP]

 
Taihan Cable & Solution, Korea's second-biggest cable company, said Tuesday it has received a 110 billion won ($76.8 million) high-voltage cable order from Sweden.
 
Under the deal with Sweden's state-run electricity transmission system operator, Svenska kraftnat, Taihan Cable will supply 420 kilovolt cables and other equipment to Sweden's project to connect high-voltage transmission lines across Stockholm.
 
The 420-kilovolt power grid is the highest voltage of underground alternating current cables used in Sweden, according to the company.
 
The Sweden deal follows Taihan Cable's recent power grid orders in the United States and Singapore.
 
Taihan Cable had an order backlog of 2.3 trillion won as of end-September.

Yonhap
tags Taihan Industry Sweden

More in Industry

DL E&C's AI translation app helps managers instruct foreign reports

Helping hands: Suwon prepares banchan for charity

Hyundai's executive reshuffle promotes financial, electrification leaders

Taihan Cable receives $76.8 million order from Sweden

Telegram downloads surge in Korea on fears of censorship under martial law

Related Stories

Taihan Cable secures $630 million order from Singapore's state power company

Taihan Cable secures U.S. power grid contracts worth ￦130B

[UNFORGOTTEN HEROES] For daughter of Swedish veteran, Korea feels like home

Handball team heads home after tough clash with Sweden

Tetra Pak Korea promotes products at 2022 Sweden Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)