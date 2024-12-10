Taihan Cable receives $76.8 million order from Sweden

Taihan Cable & Solution, Korea's second-biggest cable company, said Tuesday it has received a 110 billion won ($76.8 million) high-voltage cable order from Sweden.Under the deal with Sweden's state-run electricity transmission system operator, Svenska kraftnat, Taihan Cable will supply 420 kilovolt cables and other equipment to Sweden's project to connect high-voltage transmission lines across Stockholm.The 420-kilovolt power grid is the highest voltage of underground alternating current cables used in Sweden, according to the company.The Sweden deal follows Taihan Cable's recent power grid orders in the United States and Singapore.Taihan Cable had an order backlog of 2.3 trillion won as of end-September.Yonhap