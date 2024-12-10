Grand Mercure Imperial Palace opens in Gangnam
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:08 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:14
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Imperial Palace Seoul reopened as Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul Gangnam on Tuesday, under global hospitality chain Accor.
Its most notable change after rebranding is the inclusion of full-service residences — a total of 90 — in addition to its 224 hotel rooms. With an area starting at 53 square meters (570 square feet), they are slightly larger than the average size of residences in the city.
The new Grand Mercure Imperial Palace has also undergone significant renovations of rooms and facilities. It does, however, maintain the classic royal European decor for which its former moniker, Imperial Palace Seoul, was known.
A five-star hotel owned and operated by a Korean company, Taesung 21, for 35 years, Imperial Palace Seoul was one of the first high-end hotels to operate in the city. It closed in 2022, suffering from dropping sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. It partially resumed operations in June under its original name.
"Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul Gangnam is a fantastic example of what we [Accor] can do, bringing international service to a hotel that bears so much existing heritage and culture," Vincent Lelay, vice president of operations at Accor Ambassador Korea, told the press at the hotel on Tuesday.
The Grand Mercure brand sits at the premium tier of Accor's hotels, the second-highest label on the company's scale.
"By joining hands with Accor, we bring a standardized level of facilities and quality of service but also hope to give our guests, especially those from overseas, a rich cultural experience that is different from any other hotels in Seoul," General Manager KL Kim said on the same day.
Over 400 traditional Korean art pieces and artifacts dot the hotel grounds. Its premium Lounge Club for guests staying in certain high-level rooms infuses ancient Korean architecture, or hanok, designs.
Its other facilities cater to both leisure and business travelers, like the indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness center, two meeting rooms, a banquet hall with a 500-person capacity and four dining venues.
Buffet Familia is an all-day diner with 144 different options, per the hotel, seating 210. Cafe Delmar offers seasonal beverages and high tea; Cheonsan is a Chinese fine-dining restaurant; The Bar is an intimate spirits bar with private rooms; and Shusi 21 is a Japanese omakase restaurant slated to open around March next year.
In its short-term wing, the hotel has 10 room types, including duplexes, corner suites, and its largest Royal Suite, measuring 202 square meters.
The Serviced Residence wing is equipped with kitchenware, a coffee machine, a fridge, a washing machine, a dryer and a styler. Separate dining space is available depending on the room type.
Accor now has 29 properties in Korea. It is poised to open Mercure Seoul Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, later this month and Maison Delano Seoul next year.
Ultimately striving to open more hotels outside the capital, Lelay said that Accor sees its role as a global company to "make new destinations and develop tourism apart from the main hot spots."
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
