 Exclusive: Jungsik New York becomes first Michelin three-star Korean restaurant outside Korea
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 12:36 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 14:07
A dish served at Jungsik New York which was recently named a three-Michelin-star restaurant [JUNGSIK NEW YORK]

Jungsik New York became the first Korean restaurant outside its home country to be rated a three-star by the Michelin Guide during the global restaurant rankings' awards ceremony at the Glasshouse in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, on Tuesday.
 
Run by owner-chef Yim Jung-sik and executive chef Kim Dae-ik, the modern fine dining establishment in Tribeca has roots in Seoul. It opened its New York branch in 2012 as one of the first high-end Korean restaurants in the city. It was rated two stars by the guide last year. 
 

Related Article

 
Interior of Jungsik New York [JUNGSIK NEW YORK]

Tuesday's ceremony, which awarded restaurants in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., named four more three-stars: Eleven Madison Park, Masa, Le Bernadin and Per Se.
 
Korean fine dining Atomix was given two stars, holding its position from last year. 
 
Joo Ok, Noksu, Jeju Noodle Bar and Meju were included in the one-star category during the same ceremony.  
 
Amuse-bouche at Jungsik New York [JUNGSIK NEW YORK]

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
