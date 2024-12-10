Seoul's hotels catch strawberry fever with seasonal menus

The lobby lounge and cafe Gallery at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, launched a strawberry afternoon tea set.Dubbed Strawberry Serenade Afternoon Tea, the set uses a premium brand of local strawberries grown on Mount Jiri, which are known for their high sugar content.The tea set includes desserts like strawberry cheesecake, strawberry pistachio mille feuille and strawberry tiramisu. Savory options more creatively infuse strawberries into dishes, like Cajun shrimp tacos with strawberry salsa and strawberry Waldorf tart.Afternoon tea is available every day from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and sold for 150,000 won ($105) per set for two people.(02) 797-1234Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is serving Fantasy Strawberry Royal High Tea during December.Five desserts, including strawberry fraisier, strawberry basil crepe, strawberry eclair and strawberry pavlova, and five savory dishes, including a pastrami burger, caviar sandwich and smoked salmon tart, are served on a three-level tray. The set is priced at 120,000 won per set for two.The hotel also offers an upgraded "grand" version of the tea set during dinner. Its main dish is a beef Wellington with half a bottle of champagne. It is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 20, but from Dec. 21 to 31, it can be ordered during the day as well. It is priced at 200,000 won per set for two.(02) 555-5656DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, launched a strawberry afternoon tea set and a dessert buffet.The Strawberry Blessing Afternoon Tea Set at the hotel's first-floor cafe includes strawberry chocolate, choux cheese mousse and shortcake, and savory options like a strawberry ricotta cheese crepe. It is available every day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 70,000 won per set for two.The hotel's all-day dining restaurant, Demeter, offers a strawberry dessert buffet that includes plain, fresh strawberries and a DIY strawberry ice cream section. The dessert buffet is open to anyone dining at Demeter.(800) 446-6677