Allow PPP members to vote on the motion (KOR)

The governing People Power Party (PPP) is still confused over “an orderly retreat” of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his absurd declaration of martial law last Tuesday. The majority Democratic Party (DP) plans to re-vote on another motion to impeach the president on Saturday, but the PPP still can’t find a breakthrough. The governing party held a series of urgent meetings to discuss the issue Monday, but no conclusion has been reached yet.The PPP announced that it will find convincing ways for an orderly exit of the president, which includes shortening his five-year presidential term through a Constitutional revision and handing over the authority for national governance to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. But the situation has suddenly turned tense after the police and the prosecution rushed to investigate the president on the suspicion of rebellion against the state.The prosecution has already treated President Yoon as a suspect in the rebellion case and the Ministry of Justice also banned the president from leaving the country. Opposition parties and civic groups are joining forces to mount pressure on the president to step down. The PPP is being forced to find a detailed action plan for his step-down before the second impeachment vote this coming Saturday.But the PPP cannot reach any consensus on the road map for the president’s orderly retreat due to its deep-seated factional conflicts. If the PPP fails to present an acceptable way out for the president, the conservative party cannot justify its possible decision to block its members from voting.PPP members know well that the president cannot perform his role as head of state, given massive repercussions from his nonsensical declaration of martial law. And yet, the PPP wants to buy time until the Supreme Court delivers a final ruling on DP leader Lee Jae-myung’s alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act. But the PPP can hardly buy time because Lee has a perfect chance to clear all his judicial risks at once thanks to Yoon’s critical mistake and embody his dream to become the president in a by-election.What should be prioritized between democratic principles and political calculations? In a democracy, it is common sense to cherish the former over the latter. If the PPP can’t present a convincing solution for an orderly retreat of the president, the party must allow its members to cast their votes based on their consciences. If the PPP chooses to block its members from voting — as it did last Saturday — it will only help the party’s low approval rating plunge further.It doesn’t make sense for the PPP leadership to treat its lawmakers as if they were kindergarten students. The party must think seriously about people’s reaction to its possible decision to block its members from voting again. The PPP must leave the vote to individual lawmakers’ decisions. There’s no better solution than that.국민의힘이 윤석열 대통령의 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’을 놓고 좀처럼 갈피를 못 잡고 있다. 당장 더불어민주당이 14일에 2차 대통령 탄핵소추안 표결을 시도하겠다고 예고한 상태지만 국민의힘은 대응 방안을 놓고 중진이나 초선이나 우왕좌왕이다. 어제 비공개 최고위원회의와 비상의원총회, 중진 회동이 잇달아 열렸지만 아무런 결과가 없었다.국민의힘은 지난 7일 1차 탄핵안 표결을 전후해 윤 대통령의 질서 있는 퇴진을 추진하겠다면서 임기 단축 개헌, 책임총리제 등의 방안을 거론했다. 그러나 윤 대통령의 내란죄 혐의를 겨냥한 검경의 수사가 예상보다 빠르게 진행되면서 분위기가 급박해졌다. 검찰은 윤 대통령을 내란죄 피의자로 입건했고, 법무부는 윤 대통령을 출국금지 조치했다. 사법처리가 임박했다는 신호탄이다. 야당과 장외세력의 압박 강도도 더욱 올라갔다. 국민의힘은 14일 2차 탄핵안 투표 이전까지 구체적 퇴진 방안을 제시해야 하는 상황으로 몰렸다.이런 와중에도 국민의힘은 고질적인 계파 갈등 양상을 드러내면서 퇴진 로드맵에 대한 합의점을 찾지 못하고 있다. 여당이 국민을 설득할 방안을 내놓지 못한다면 2차 탄핵안 투표는 의원들의 참여를 막을 명분이 사라진다. 설령 퇴진 로드맵이 나오더라도 다수의 국민이 공감하지 않는다면 별 의미가 없는 상황이다.여당 의원들도 윤 대통령이 너무나 엄청난 일을 저질렀기 때문에 대통령직 수행이 더 이상 불가능하다는 사실은 잘 안다. 그럼에도 민주당 이재명 대표의 선거법 재판 최종 판결이 날 때까진 어떻게든 시간을 벌고 싶어 한다. 전자가 민주주의 원칙에 따른 판단이라면 후자는 정치적 계산의 영역이다. 여당이 두 가지 목표를 동시에 달성하기는 굉장히 힘들 것으로 보인다. 민주당도 사정을 뻔히 아는데, 여당이 어떤 형태로든 시간을 끄는 데 동의해 줄 리 있겠는가. 최대 약점인 사법 리스크를 일거에 털어낼 절호의 기회를 잡은 이재명 민주당 대표는 하루라도 빨리 대선을 치르고 싶을 것이다.민주주의 원칙과 정치적 계산이 함께 갈 수 없다면 어느 것을 취해야 할까. 민주공화국에서 국회의원이 민주주의 원칙을 최우선으로 해야 한다는 건 상식적인 얘기다. 국민의힘이 며칠 내로 국민의 마음을 돌릴 정도의 획기적 방안을 내놓지 못한다면 14일 표결엔 참여하는 게 원칙이고 순리다. 지난 7일 표결처럼 당론으로 투표 불참을 강제해 봐야 당의 지지율만 떨어트릴 뿐 아니라 이탈자를 막기도 힘들 것이다. 개개인이 헌법기관인 국회의원을 당 지도부가 유치원생처럼 다루는 것도 볼썽사납다. 국민의힘은 14일 표결을 집단 불참으로 무산시켜도 과연 국민이 이해해 줄지, 그 후과는 어떨지 신중히 판단해야 한다. 그럴 자신이 없다면 정정당당히 본회의장에 들어가 의원 개인의 양심에 따라 투표하면 된다.