What history says about martial law (KOR)

On the night of Dec. 3, President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly declared emergency martial law and martial law forces stormed into the National Assembly. The world is applauding the National Assembly and Korean citizens for uniting to defend democracy by swiftly and decisively passing a resolution to remove martial law.However, letting this bizarre incident happen is a warning signal exposing political vulnerability. As I read a series of New York Times articles on “the turmoil in South Korea,” I saw a question that everyone North America is curious to know. Can martial law be suddenly declared in the United States? This is a question that people are concerned of ahead of Donald Trump’s second term.Canada is a country that does not have martial law. The War Measures Act of Canada, passed in 1914, was a law that gave the federal government special powers during wartime. It was used three times in history, including during the two World Wars. However, in 1988, it was replaced by the Emergency Act. It is a completely different law from martial law that involves the military. Even in the case of the United States, the power of the president to declare military rule is not stipulated in the Constitution. However, each state government can declare martial law through judicial review in case of emergency.The English term, martial law, is derived from Mars, the ancient Roman god of war. The origin of the law is rooted in the political system of the Roman Republic. It originates from the Senatus Consultum Ultimate, which transfers all powers to the magistrate in order to preserve the system of the republic in an emergency.It was invoked 13 times in history, but at the end of the Republic, it was abused by politicians such as Pompey and Caesar, and eventually the Roman Republic fell. The conclusion of history is simple. The forces that invoked martial law for political purposes must collapse.지난 3일 밤 윤석열 대통령의 난데없는 비상계엄령 선포 이후 계엄군이 국회에 진입하는 와중에 국회와 시민이 뭉쳐 계엄령 해제 결의안을 통과시키며 신속하고 단호한 대처로 민주주의를 수호한 데 대해 전 세계가 박수를 보내고 있다. 그렇지만 이러한 기이한 일이 일어날 수 있었다는 것 자체가 이미 정치적 취약성을 노출한 경종이다. ‘사우스 코리아의 혼란(turmoil)’이라는 부제 아래 계속해서 보도되는 뉴욕타임스 기사들을 보며 나는 북미 사람들이 하나같이 궁금해하는 질문을 접했다. “미국에서도 계엄령이 갑자기 선포될 수 있나?” 특히 도널드 트럼프의 두 번째 임기를 앞두고 불안정한 정치 분위기를 우려하며 나온 질문이다.캐나다는 계엄령 자체가 아예 없는 나라다. 1914년에 통과된 캐나다 전쟁조치법(War Measures Act)은 전시에 연방정부에 특별한 권한을 부여하는 법이었다. 두 차례의 세계대전을 비롯해 역사상 세 번 사용됐다. 그러나 1988년에 이 전쟁조치법은 긴급법 (Emergency Act)으로 대체되었다. 군사가 개입된 계엄령과는 전혀 차원이 다른 법이다. 미국의 경우도 대통령에게 군사통치를 선언할 수 있는 권한은 헌법적으로 규정되어 있지 않다. 그러나 각 주 정부는 긴급상황시 사법심사를 통해 계엄령을 선포할 수 있다.계엄령(martial law)의 영문 용어는 고대 로마 전쟁의 신 마스(Mars)에서 유래되었다. 그 법의 유래는 로마 공화국의 정치 체계에 뿌리를 두고 있다. 비상시 공화정의 체제를 보전하기 위해 정무관에게 모든 권한을 양도하는 ‘원로원 최종 권고(Senatus Consultum Ultimum)’가 그 뿌리다. 역사에서 총 13번 발동되었는데, 공화정 말기에 폼페이우스·카이사르 등의 정치가들에 의해 악용돼 결국 로마 공화정은 몰락했다. 역사의 결론은 단순하다. 정치적 목적으로 계엄령을 발동시킨 세력은 반드시 몰락한다는 것이다.