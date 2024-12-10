 Eight members of tripleS to embark on North American tour
Eight members of tripleS to embark on North American tour

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:35 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:38
Girl group tripleS members on the official poster for their North America tour [MODHAUS]

Eight members of girl group tripleS will embark on the “tripleS Come True in North America” tour in February next year, according to its agency Modhaus on Tuesday.
 
The eight members of the 24-member group — Yoon Seo-yeon, Kim Na-kyoung, Seo Da-hyun, Nien, Joobin, Jeong Ha-yeon, Sullin and SeoAh — will kick off their North America tour in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 1 and perform shows in Brooklyn, New York; Montreal and Toronto in Canada; Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Tempe, Arizona; and Los Angeles, California.  
 

tripleS, which launched in May 2022, is Modhaus’ first girl group. The group has a unique subunit system, called “dimension,” in which groups are often created based on fans' votes. tripleS is known for songs like “Generation” (2022), “Rising” (2023) and “Invincible” (2023).
 
The group launched its first ballad subunit, Aria, on Jan. 15. Its dance subunit, Visionary Vision, released its debut album “Performante” on Oct. 23, while the Japanese subunit, tripleS Hatch!, made its debut on Nov. 18 with the single “Untitled.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Eight members of tripleS to embark on North American tour

