JYP Entertainment charity basketball tournament collects 66.4 million won in donations
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:01 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:07
JYP Entertainment hosted an amateur charity basketball tournament, with proceeds going to medical expenses for underprivileged children through Samsung Medical Center, according to the agency.
Dubbed the JYP Basketball Tournament (JYPBT), the charity tournament ran for four days from Nov. 30 to Dec 1 and Dec. 7 to Dec. 8 at Yonsei University in western Seoul. The finals matches were streamed live on JYPBT’s official YouTube channel.
In the men’s senior division, MSA claimed victory, while Owls triumphed in the men’s general division and LM in the women’s general division. Each winning team was awarded prize money of 5 million won ($3,500), along with special trophy, while the runners-up in each division received 2 million won.
Wilson, the tournament's official sponsor, provided basketballs, souvenirs and uniforms to the participating teams and donated additional funds. Aramark, a food service company, supported the event by offering free hot dogs.
The total donations collected through the event, which included entry fees and contributions from JYP Entertainment and the tournament's sponsors, came in at 66.4 million won.
“I’m delighted to be part of an event that shares love and hope through basketball. The KBL will continue to support meaningful events like this,” said Lee Soo-kwang, president of the Korean professional basketball league, the KBL.
“This tournament demonstrated how basketball can foster a healthy leisure culture and serve as a platform for giving back by supporting medical expenses for sick children,” JYP chief producer Park said.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
