Stray Kids to join Seventeen in performing at 2024 Billboard Music Awards
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 16:37
Boy band Stray Kids will perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Thursday, joining fellow K-pop group Seventeen, the event's organizer announced Tuesday.
Stray Kids will perform "two hit songs released this year," the band's agency JYP Entertainment said without revealing the titles of the songs.
Stray Kids received four nominations across three categories at the BBMAs this year: Top Duo/Group, Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album. The band is the only K-pop act nominated with two albums — “Rock-Star” (2023) and “ATE” (2024) — in the albums category.
At last year’s awards, Stray Kids performed “S-Class” (2023) and “Lalalala” (2023) during its first-ever performance at the BBMAs. It also won Top K-pop Album at the ceremony.
Beginning with its 2022 EP, “Oddinary,” topping the Billboard 200 albums chart, Stray Kids’s subsequent four albums — "Maxident” (2022), "5-Star" (2023), “Rock-Star" and “ATE" — all sat at No. 1 on the same chart.
“Chk Chk Boom,” the lead track of its latest album, “ATE,” peaked at No. 49 in the last week of July on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. “Lalalala” from “Rock-Star” and the English single “Lose My Breath (Feat. Charlie Puth)” sat at No. 90 on the same chart in November of last year and in May this year, respectively.
Stray Kids will release the “HOP” edition of its album series “Skzhop Hiptape” on Friday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)