KBS names Park Jang-beom as CEO amid protests against appointment
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:28 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:48
National broadcaster KBS named Park Jang-beom as its CEO on Tuesday amid a strike protesting his appointment.
"As the new CEO of the public broadcaster, I feel profoundly responsible during this time of national upheaval that jeopardizes democratic order and constitutional values," Park said in his inaugural statement.
“I promise to leave no stone unturned in living up to our viewers’ expectations of fair coverage amid turmoil spurred by the abrupt decree of martial law, and to protect trust, fairness, dignity and political independence as a public service broadcaster.”
In February, Park was accused of minimizing first lady Kim Keon Hee’s bribery scandal, where Kim received a $2,200 Dior bag and other gifts from Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young. During an interview with President Yoon Suk Yeol as a news anchor, Park referred to the luxury bag as a "pouch" and described it as “a small bag made by an overseas company."
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office determined in August that the gifts were not connected to any of the president’s official duties, nor were they given in exchange for any favors.
Park's inauguration ceremony, which was slated for 10 a.m., was canceled because of the KBS press union’s daylong strike protesting his appointment.
KBS said that the strike was an "illegal act of the union" as it was not related to working conditions and plans to claim damages for losses.
“We will address conflicts arising from extreme individualism and pessimism in our organization and pay attention to the voices from the field," Park said in his inaugural statement.
Park began his career as a reporter at KBS in 1994 and took over as the main anchor of “KBS News 9” on Nov. 13 last year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
