 'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 10:20
A still from the second season of Netflix's ″Squid Game″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the second season of Netflix's ″Squid Game″ [NETFLIX]

 
The second season of the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021–) was nominated for Best Television Series at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Monday, ahead of its release later this month.
 
The sequel to Netflix’s megahit series is set to premiere on Dec. 26. 
 

Related Article

 
Peacock’s “The Day of the Jackal,” Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” FX/Hulu’s “Shogun” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” were also nominated in the same category as “Squid Game.”  
 
To qualify for nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, entries must be released within the calendar year and submitted to the awards committee by Nov. 14.
 
The debut season of “Squid Game” was nominated in three categories at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022: Best TV Drama, Best Actor for Lee Jung-jae and Best Supporting Actor for O Yeong-su. O, who portrayed Oh Il-nam, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.
 
The awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 5.
tags Squid Game Lee Jung-jae

More in Television

'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

Familiar but fresh: 'Squid Game' season 2 hints at unexpected twists and turns

'Squid Game' takes over DDP for one-day pop-up ahead of premiere event

Platforms, channels make award-winning shows available to watch for free

'Squid Game' director urges president to take responsibility for his actions

Related Stories

Lee Jung-jae confirmed positive with Covid-19

'Squid Game' Day

Speeches and celebrations

Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae in his second heyday, 30 years in

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae makes directorial debut with 'Hunt' at Cannes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)