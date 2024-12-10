'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

The second season of the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021–) was nominated for Best Television Series at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Monday, ahead of its release later this month.The sequel to Netflix’s megahit series is set to premiere on Dec. 26.Peacock’s “The Day of the Jackal,” Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” FX/Hulu’s “Shogun” and Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” were also nominated in the same category as “Squid Game.”To qualify for nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, entries must be released within the calendar year and submitted to the awards committee by Nov. 14.The debut season of “Squid Game” was nominated in three categories at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022: Best TV Drama, Best Actor for Lee Jung-jae and Best Supporting Actor for O Yeong-su. O, who portrayed Oh Il-nam, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.The awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 5.