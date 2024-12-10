Unpacking 'The Trunk': Series' complex story keeps evolving as you watch, says actor
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 17:15 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 17:43
Netflix’s latest mystery romance series “The Trunk,” takes viewers on a journey through love's darker and more complex dimensions, exploring hidden secrets and unconventional relationships — a theme that captivated its cast.
“Throughout my life, I’ve come to realize that people’s hearts aren’t always filled with happiness,” actor Gong Yoo said during an interview with local reporters last week.
“Even in a romantic relationship, there are moments we’d rather not face or conflicting points based on different understandings. I personally found that it would be quite interesting to showcase these aspects.”
The series was released on Nov. 29 and is based on author Kim Ryeo-ryeong’s 2015 novel of the same name.
It follows a couple, Noh In-ji and Han Jeong-won, living under a contract marriage provided by a secret marriage service. However, as they get entangled more with each other, more mysteries and hidden secrets surface, as well as a murder case.
Directed by Kim Kyu-tae, who was behind the tvN series “Our Blues” (2022) and SBS series “It’s Okay, That’s Love” (2014), and written by Park Eun-young, the series features actors Seo Hyun-jin as In-ji, an employee of the marriage service New Marriage, who becomes a “contract wife” to Jeong-won, and Gong Yoo as Jeong-won, who uses the service in an attempt to maintain his relationship with his former wife, Seo-yeon.
As the series presents a darker tone and complex character narratives, some viewers may have been hesitant to watch — especially those expecting a lighthearted and joyful love story. Actor Gong Yoo also acknowledged that the series' story might not be for everyone.
“When I decided to take on the role after reading the script, I already had a feeling it might not be everyone's cup of tea," Gong Yoo said.
“Having been in the industry for over 20 years, I used to have the ambition [of making people like my work], when I was young. But at some point, I came to accept that no work can be perfect for everyone. Since then, I’ve found more clarity and courage around choosing stories that intrigue me and resonate with me personally.”
As the actor continues to seek stories that resonate with his heart, he expressed his hope to fill his career with more projects that he truly loves. Born in 1979 and debuting in 2001 as an actor, he starred in numerous hit projects, like the MBC drama "Coffee Prince” (2007), tvN series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016-17) and film "Train to Busan" (2016). However, he also performed in works that did not receive widespread success, such as the film "A Man and a Woman" (2015), which garnered only 200,000 moviegoers.
“I can’t explain exactly how I want my filmography to shape up, but I hope it reflects the projects I genuinely love,” the actor said.
“When the time comes for me to stop working, whether it’s because I choose to or because I’m no longer able to, I believe there will be works that will be remembered later on when I look back at my filmography. So [for me,] the success or reactions to my works at the time they are released are not the only things that I think are important."
Actor Seo also understood the reviews of the series as being a little difficult to understand at first glance.
“There are many metaphors, so some people might not fully grasp everything on the first watch," she said during a separate interview with local reporters last Friday.
However, with its layered messages, the actor says the series is worth revisiting multiple times.
“When I first read the script, I felt it was trying to convey a certain topic. But after reading it two or three times, my interpretation kept shifting,” she said. “The messages I take from the story continue to evolve for me even now.”
“It made me realize that depending on how one views the series or where they are in their life, different aspects of the story might stand out.”
In the series, Seo’s character, In-ji, physically fights with Seo-yeon, Jeong-won’s ex-wife, in a construction site elevator high up in the air. The actor revealed that it was one of the scenes that took the most takes due to its difficulty. She was even wearing high heels, making the scene even tougher for her to act out.
“I remember apologizing to the director with a text message [after shooting the scene],” she said.
Seo first debuted as a singer in 2001 and started acting in 2006. She is well-known for her roles in the tvN series "Another Miss Oh" (2016) and SBS series "Dr. Romantic" (2016-17). With almost 20 years in the industry, Seo views her work as a “letter to the public,” a perspective she recently came to embrace.
In reference to this "letter," she said, “It may be a casual letter in the form of a question, like, ‘Lately, I’ve been thinking about these certain things, and I wonder how you feel about them?’”
She also shared a question she wanted to pose to the audience through "The Trunk," saying, “I wasn’t seeking a specific response, but rather more like, ‘Here’s a different way to create a melodrama. What do you think?’ It was more about presenting something to them.”
As the actor goes on with her career, she hopes to continue such interactions.
“I hope I can create a space where we can keep asking and answering questions like this.”
