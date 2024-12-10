More in Television

Unpacking 'The Trunk': Series' complex story keeps evolving as you watch, says actor

'Squid Game' season 2 nabs Golden Globe nomination ahead of release

Familiar but fresh: 'Squid Game' season 2 hints at unexpected twists and turns

'Squid Game' takes over DDP for one-day pop-up ahead of premiere event

Platforms, channels make award-winning shows available to watch for free