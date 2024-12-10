U.S. officials uneasy about PPP's proposed governance arrangement
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:43 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 19:24
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
During a press briefing on Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The legal process and the political process should play out there consistent with the rule of law", adding that “President Yoon is the president of Korea," in an answer to a question asking who is Biden's counterpart in Korea.
"The political process in Korea will play out, as it should, under Korea’s laws and Korea’s constitution,” Miller added.
Miller’s comments reflect U.S. acknowledgment of Yoon’s constitutional status as president, despite his prosecution and a travel ban following the martial law declaration.
Miller added that there are no current plans for direct communication between Biden and Yoon, saying, “I don’t have any engagements by the President to announce.”
While Miller’s comments reaffirm Yoon’s status as Korea’s sitting president, they suggest that direct communication between the two leaders is unlikely in the current climate. Analysts interpret this as an indication that the Biden administration may be hesitant to recognize the proposed joint governance arrangement involving Prime minister Han Duck-soo and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon as a counterpart, while unlikely to have a meaningful communication with Yoon who is effectively sidelined from performing his duties.
Prime Minister Han and the PPP leader Han, fresh off of organizing a boycott of the vote to impeach Yoon, proposed an "early" and "orderly" exit plan for the president. The proposal included Yoon stepping back from managing key state affairs, such as diplomacy and military matters, and transferring governance to a joint leadership structure led by Han Duck-soo and Han Dong-hoon.
Under Article 71 of Korea's Constitution, presidential powers can only be delegated in cases of vacancy or incapacitation. The prime minister can only take over in cases such as death, resignation, impeachment or other clearly defined incidents. The ruling party leader is not included in the constitutional line of succession. Critics have questioned whether Han Duck-soo or Han Dong-hoon have the constitutional authority to represent South Korea in diplomatic or military affairs in the current state, in which Yoon remains in office.
Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong, when asked who holds the ultimate decision-making authority on Tuesday, said, “Government affairs, including foreign policy, are being conducted within the framework defined by the Constitution and laws, and will continue to be so,” — effectively pointing to the president. Similarly, Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou confirmed Monday that "the president" currently retains supreme command over the military.
The United States, as an ally of Korea, voiced unease over the situation regarding Yoon’s martial law declaration and the subsequent proposed leadership transition.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell earlier openly criticized Yoon’s actions as a “badly misjudged” decision.
“If North Korea or China had carried out aggressive threats exploiting the domestic situation, it could intensify threats to the US Forces in South Korea,” a source familiar with the matter told the JoongAng Ilbo. “The U.S. is deeply concerned about decisions made without prior consultation, given the direct implications for the safety of U.S. troops, their families and other American citizens in South Korea.”
In response to the controversy, Washington indefinitely postponed the fourth Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meeting and a scheduled tabletop exercise. Miller declined to comment on the rescheduling of the NCG meeting. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also canceled a planned visit to Korea, opting to visit Japan only.
Observers have noted that the ongoing political turmoil could harm diplomatic assets at a critical time when Korea needs to prepare for the incoming Donald Trump administration.
Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former director for Asian Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, said the move has "opened up a protracted period of political instability in Korea at a most inopportune time," with threats mounting from China, North Korea and Russia.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)