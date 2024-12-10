계엄령 해제 뒤 윤 대통령의 침묵… 일정 전면 취소, 실장·수석 사의 표명
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 08:01
Yoon silent after martial law lifted as schedule cleared, aides resign
계엄령 해제 뒤 윤 대통령의 침묵… 일정 전면 취소, 실장·수석 사의 표명
Korea JoongAng Daily 2면 기사
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Over a harrowing six-hour period, President Yoon Suk Yeol went from unexpectedly declaring emergency martial law in South Korea late Tuesday to overturning the decree after being rebuffed by parliament and facing fierce public outcry.
harrowing: 참혹한, 끔찍한
emergency martial law: 비상계엄령
declare: 선포하다, 선언하다
lift: 해제하다
윤석열 대통령이 화요일(12월 3일) 늦은 밤, 예상치 못한 비상계엄령을 선포하고 국회와 시민들의 반발에 이를 번복하기까지 참혹한 6시간이 흘렀다.
Yoon withdrew from the public eye after giving two televised addresses watched by an anxious nation as he proclaimed martial law as a means of eradicating “antistate forces” at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, only to lift it at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday.
anxious: 불안한, 염려하는
antistate forces: 반국가 세력, 종북세력
eradicate: 척결하다, 뿌리를 뽑다
public eye: 공개 석상
전국이 불안하게 지켜보는 가운데 윤 대통령은 두 번의 생중계 담화를 통해 화요일 오후 10시 30분 ‘종북 세력’을 척결하기 위해 비상계엄령을 선포했고, 6시간 지난 다음날 오전 4시 27분 이를 해제했다. 이후 공개 석상에서 사라졌다.
Senior presidential aides, including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, tendered their resignations en masse in the morning, hours after the order was lifted.
en masse: 일괄
계엄령이 해제되고 몇 시간 뒤, 정진석 비서실장을 포함한 대통령실 참모진은 일괄 사의를 표명했다.
Yoon canceled all scheduled public appearances Wednesday, including a meeting on a response to drug crimes at 10 a.m., which was postponed, a presidential official said.
public appearance: 공식 일정
postpone: 연기하다
윤 대통령은 수요일 공식 일정을 전면 취소했다. 대통령실 관계자에 따르면 당초 이날 오전 10시 마약류 대응 상황 점검 회의를 주재할 예정이었지만, 연기됐다.
“I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces, to immediately eradicate the unscrupulous pro-Pyongyang antistate forces that pillage the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect free constitutional order,” Yoon said Tuesday. This marked the first time in some 45 years that martial law has been declared in South Korea.
pillage: 약탈하다
윤 대통령은 화요일 “북한 공산세력 위협으로부터 자유 대한민국을 수호하고 우리 국민의 자유와 행복을 약탈하고 있는 파렴치한 종북 반국가세력들을 일거에 척결하고 자유 헌정질서를 지키기 위해 비상계엄을 선포한다”고 말했다. 한국에서 비상계엄령이 선포된 것은 45년 만이다.
Lawmakers across the political aisle immediately voiced their shock, and three hours after Yoon’s proclamation, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the emergency martial law. The motion was passed early Wednesday with all 190 lawmakers present in favor. This included 18 conservative PPP lawmakers in a 300-seat parliament controlled by the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
across political aisle: 정당을 초월해
pass: 통과하다, 승인하다
정당을 초월해 의원들은 즉각 충격을 표명했다. 국회는 윤 대통령의 계엄령 선언 3시간 뒤 비상 계엄령에 대한 해제 결의안을 통과했다. 이는 수요일 새벽 재석의원 190명 전원 찬성으로 가결했다. 민주당이 다수인 300석 국회의 일원인 국민의힘 의원 18명도 찬성했다.
Yoon announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday that he will hold a Cabinet meeting to lift the emergency martial law. “At 11 p.m. last night, I declared martial law with a resolute will to save the country against antistate forces that are trying to paralyze the essential functions of the country and destroy the constitutional order of liberal democracy,” said Yoon in a televised address early Wednesday.
resolute: 단호한, 결연한
paralyze: 마비되게 하다
윤 대통령은 수요일 오전 4시 27분 담화를 통해 국무회의를 통해 비상계엄 선포를 해제한다고 선언했다. 그는 “지난 밤 11시를 기해 국가의 본질적 기능을 마비시키고 자유민주주의 헌정질서를 붕괴시키려는 반국가 세력에 맞서 결연한 구국의 의지로 비상계엄을 선포했다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
