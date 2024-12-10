 Culture minister focuses on traveler safety as political crisis lingers
Culture minister focuses on traveler safety as political crisis lingers

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 10:00
Culture Minister Yu In-chon speaks at a tourism business forum held in Seoul on Monday. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

Korea's culture minister vowed Monday to make efforts to ensure the safety of travelers to address concerns over the ongoing political turmoil over the botched martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.
 
Culture Minister Yu In-chon said "the government will do its utmost for the safety and convenience of all visitors [to the country]" during the Korea-Japan tourism business forum held in Seoul.
 

Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran also said Koreans are continuing their daily lives and major tourist destinations are under normal operations.
 
The remarks came amid lingering concerns surrounding the country's political situation after the National Assembly failed to impeach Yoon on Saturday, who is under fierce public criticism over the martial law fiasco.
 
Yoon abruptly declared martial law last Tuesday but lifted it hours later after the Assembly voted to call for its end.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Ministry of Culture Yoo In-chon

