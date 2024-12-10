Newly established PPP task force drafts plans for presidential resignation and early election
Published: 10 Dec. 2024
KIM JEE-HEE

A task force set up under the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has drafted a plan for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down within the first quarter of next year and hold a new presidential election in the second quarter.
The task force, set up on Monday to stabilize the political situation, reported the drafted plan to PPP leader Han Dong-hoon Tuesday during a closed emergency meeting held Tuesday morning, according to local media reports.
The discussed plans include two scenarios: one having an early presidential election in April following the president's resignation in February and the other holding the election in May after a March resignation. The legal and political repercussions of those scenarios were also discussed.
Han will gather opinions from other lawmakers in the party based on the drafted plan.
PPP plans to complete a roadmap and announce it to the public before Saturday, when a second vote on President Yoon's impeachment is scheduled.
The party had promised to develop a plan to normalize the situation before it worsened as they decided not to take part in the first impeachment vote.
Lee Yang-soo, a three-term lawmaker appointed to head the task force, said a constitutional amendment to reduce the president’s term is not under consideration, telling reporters after the meeting, “Even if we discussed it, such an amendment could only apply from the next presidential election, not this one.”
BY KIM JEE-HEE
