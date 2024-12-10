 Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 11:17
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attends a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attends a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will not attend an arrest warrant hearing for his alleged treason charges related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law, according to reports Tuesday.
 
Kim reportedly informed the prosecution of his decision on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
“All responsibility for the situation rests entirely with me,” Kim said in a statement released by his attorney on Tuesday, appealing for leniency toward his subordinates, who he said were merely “following orders and fulfilling their assigned duties.”  
 
“I apologize for causing great anxiety and inconvenience to the public,” he added.
 
With Kim opting not to attend the hearing, the court will decide whether to issue the arrest warrant based solely on documents submitted by the prosecution. A decision is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday.  
 
Kim, who was the defense minister when martial law was briefly declared last week, was placed under emergency arrest on Sunday after voluntarily attending a prosecution investigation. Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant against Kim late Monday following three rounds of interrogation.
 
The prosecution believes Kim, who was one year senior to Yoon at Chungam High School, spearheaded the surprise martial law declaration last week.
 
The former minister admitted to exercising the authority of a martial law commander despite not having direct command over martial law troops, acknowledging that his actions may have violated relevant laws.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags martial law defense kim yong-hyun yoon suk yeol

More in Politics

President’s private jet takeoff sparks questions, but Yoon confirmed not aboard

Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason

Top police officials banned from leaving Korea due to martial law probe

Culture minister focuses on traveler safety as political crisis lingers

PPP torn over Yoon exit plans as calls for immediate impeachment grow

Related Stories

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Ex-defense minister accused of verbally abusing JCS chairman ahead of martial law decree

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)