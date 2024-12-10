Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 11:17
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun will not attend an arrest warrant hearing for his alleged treason charges related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law, according to reports Tuesday.
Kim reportedly informed the prosecution of his decision on Monday.
“All responsibility for the situation rests entirely with me,” Kim said in a statement released by his attorney on Tuesday, appealing for leniency toward his subordinates, who he said were merely “following orders and fulfilling their assigned duties.”
“I apologize for causing great anxiety and inconvenience to the public,” he added.
With Kim opting not to attend the hearing, the court will decide whether to issue the arrest warrant based solely on documents submitted by the prosecution. A decision is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Kim, who was the defense minister when martial law was briefly declared last week, was placed under emergency arrest on Sunday after voluntarily attending a prosecution investigation. Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant against Kim late Monday following three rounds of interrogation.
The prosecution believes Kim, who was one year senior to Yoon at Chungam High School, spearheaded the surprise martial law declaration last week.
The former minister admitted to exercising the authority of a martial law commander despite not having direct command over martial law troops, acknowledging that his actions may have violated relevant laws.
