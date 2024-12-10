Police summon prime minister and other Cabinet members for questioning
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 16:31 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 18:02
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Police on Tuesday said they have officially requested Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief who attended a meeting to discuss the declaration of martial law with the president to show up for questioning.
The special investigation unit at the National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation (NOI) warned that they would "promptly proceed with legal measures, including forced investigations, if the 11 individuals summoned "fail to appear for questioning." According to the police, one Cabinet member has already complied and undergone questioning.
The Cabinet meeting, held shortly before the president’s abrupt televised declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, was reportedly attended by Prime Minister Han, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Startups Minister Oh Young-ju.
NIS chief Cho Tae-yong, though not a Cabinet member, also attended the meeting under a statute allowing high-ranking officials to participate if approved by the chair. His presence at the meeting is largely presumed to be related to the president's justification of the declaration of martial law as necessary to “protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces.”
Of the summoned, the prime minister and two former ministers are being investigated on treason charges.
Based on police findings, other officials could face charges of insurrection. Under the Criminal Act, individuals who "merely respond to agitation, follow another’s lead or join in the violence" can also be prosecuted for insurrection.
On Tuesday, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun skipped a hearing for an arrest warrant against his alleged treason charges related to the martial law declaration.
Kim reportedly informed the prosecution of his decision on Monday, following three rounds of interrogations since he was put under emergency arrest on Sunday.
“All responsibility for the situation rests entirely with me,” Kim said in a statement released by his attorney on Tuesday, appealing for leniency toward his subordinates, who he said were merely “following orders and fulfilling their assigned duties.”
“I apologize for causing great anxiety and inconvenience to the public,” he added.
With Kim opting not to attend the hearing, the court will decide whether to issue the arrest warrant based solely on documents submitted by the prosecution. A decision is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said Tuesday it is also seeking an arrest warrant for the former defense minister if the prosecution turns it down.
Kim, who served as the defense minister when martial law was briefly declared last week, was placed under emergency arrest on Sunday after voluntarily attending a prosecution investigation. Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant against Kim late Monday, in which the warrant said he colluded with the president and caused an insurrection to “subvert the Constitution.”
Kim, who was one year senior to Yoon at Choongam High School, reportedly said he wrote the martial law decree and confirmed it with the president during prosecution questioning.
He is also believed to have said that he “suggested” the martial law declaration himself to the president.
The investigation into military officials involved in the martial law declaration is also intensifying.
Prosecutors on Tuesday summoned former Counterintelligence Command Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, who is accused of ordering the arrest of key politicians.
The police requested the summoning of other military figures, including former Capital Defense Command Chief Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who was appointed martial law commander.
Park, who was also questioned by prosecutors on Monday, issued a decree banning all political activities, restricting media and publications and mandating the resumption of work by medical professionals.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
