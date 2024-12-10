 Telegram downloads surge in Korea on fears of censorship under martial law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Telegram downloads surge in Korea on fears of censorship under martial law

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:15 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 14:26
A captured image of Telegram Messenger on an app store [YONHAP]

A captured image of Telegram Messenger on an app store [YONHAP]

 
Downloads of the global messaging app Telegram have spiked in Korea, data showed Tuesday, as concerns brewed over possible media censorship following the martial law fiasco.
 
The number of new Telegram installations came to 40,576 last Tuesday, according to data compiled by industry tracker IGAWorks, the day President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, which was reversed by the National Assembly within hours.
 
The tally was more than fourfold the 9,016 new installations posted the previous day.
 
Data also showed that Telegram was the most downloaded mobile messenger app in the country from Tuesday to Friday last week.
 
Last month, Telegram ranked fourth on the list of newly downloaded mobile messengers here, while Line, a messenger developed by Korean internet portal operator Naver, was at the top spot.
 
Many internet users had expressed concerns over the possible shutdown of domestic messaging apps, such as KakaoTalk, or censorship on such platforms under martial law, saying they have downloaded Telegram as an alternative.
 

Yonhap
tags martial law telegram korea

More in Politics

Newly established PPP task force drafts plans for presidential resignation and early election

Telegram downloads surge in Korea on fears of censorship under martial law

Lawmaker who voted against impeachment to flip vote, calls martial law ‘inexcusable wrongdoing’

President’s private jet takeoff sparks questions, but Yoon confirmed not aboard

Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason

Related Stories

White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration

'Get a ticket to Thailand': Foreigners react to martial law chaos in Korea

Korean businesses on high alert as brief martial law spurs market turmoil

Transcript: President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech to declare emergency martial law

Won plummets to two-year low after Korean president declares state of emergency
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)