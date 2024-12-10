 Top police officials banned from leaving Korea due to martial law probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Top police officials banned from leaving Korea due to martial law probe

Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 11:00
Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, speaks at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, speaks at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Top police officials have been banned from leaving the country by the National Office of Investigation (NOI) in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law.
 
The NOI’s special investigation unit, which is probing the martial law declaration made by Yoon on Dec. 3, announced Tuesday that it had imposed travel bans on Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Mok Hyun-tae, head of the National Assembly Police Guard. 
 

Related Article

The travel bans were issued through the Ministry of Justice at around 8 p.m. on Monday.
 
Travel bans were also imposed on key figures linked to the deployment of martial law forces, including Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command and Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Special Warfare Command.
 
Additionally, the NOI has requested the submission of materials related to the deployment of unit members in connection with the martial law declaration from the Defense Counterintelligence Command, Capital Defense Command, Cyber Operations Command, Defense Intelligence Command, Special Warfare Command and the Ministry of National Defense.  
 
"Given the gravity of the matter, we urge swift cooperation," said the special investigation unit.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Martial Law Cho Ji-ho Yoon Suk Yeol Korea

More in Politics

President’s private jet takeoff sparks questions, but Yoon confirmed not aboard

Ex-defense minister to skip arrest warrant hearing over alleged martial law treason

Top police officials banned from leaving Korea due to martial law probe

Culture minister focuses on traveler safety as political crisis lingers

PPP torn over Yoon exit plans as calls for immediate impeachment grow

Related Stories

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Netizens blast Yoon's apology address for brevity

Cabinet approves lifting of martial law, troops withdrawn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)