Korea's whimsical protest flags attract worldwide attention
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 17:57
The whimsical side of Korean protest — silly flags, light sticks and Feliz Navidad parodies — is gaining global attention.
The playful elements are adding a sense of fervor to escalating protests demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation for plunging the country into turmoil with his recent martial law declaration. Colorful flags of organizations fluttered during weekend rallies held nationwide, including in Yeouido District, western Seoul, which is home to the National Assembly complex.
However, the organization names featured on these flags were rather unconventional and quirky. Some of the names included the "National Association of Shellfish Allergy," the “Federation of People Who Cannot Decide What Online Streaming Platform Video to Watch” and the "Korean Confederation of Dumpling Unions."
These organization names do not carry any political message but use relatable phrases such as “Association of Workers' Lunch Menu Recommendations,” “National Procrastination Union,” and “Association of People who Still Call X Twitter.”
One of the flags read, “National Association of Laying Down at Home,” with the tagline, "Just let me lay down. Do you have to make me leave the house?"
The decor reflects a trend that started in 2016.
“A million or two million gathered in 2016 [for protest], but not all of them were affiliated with a group," said pop music critic Kim Zakka. In 2016, massive rallies calling for the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye took place. During the rallies, many protesters were questioned for being part of larger political associations, prompting those not part of any groups to make their own made-up organization names, finding a sense of humor even in the darkest of times.
For this year's rallies, pets also made their way onto these whimsical flag designs, with titles like “Parrot Victims Association” and “Cats Feel Relaxed If the Country Feels Relaxed.''
Food-related phrases appeared on flags as well, including the “Association of Nationwide Hard-Boiled Eggs” and the “National Association of Triangle Gimbap Gourmets.”
These silly flags also went viral among international X users. On the X post mentioning "National Overweight Cats Association," one user wrote, "I want my cat to join right now." Another user shared on the platform that the Puppy Paw Smell Research Association is the "most important association."
Experts suggest that these quirky made-up organizations reflect a psychological desire for solidarity among rally-goers.
“Even if you are not in the labor union, groups like ‘Union of Sleep at Home’ give you a sense of belonging and humor," Kim said. "Just as various flags representing different groups are usually present at protest sites, people have a psychological need to bring flags representing things they like and feel connected to."
Flags weren’t the only interesting aspect that drew attention during the rallies, which were largely organized by individuals in their 20s and 30s.
A singer named Baek-ja appeared on a small stage in front of thousands of protesters near the National Assembly complex on Thursday. Holding a guitar, he began playing the notes to the Christmas carol “Feliz Navidad” (1970).
Despite its festive melody, the song was not a typical holiday carol. The lyrics took a political turn, with lines like “Impeachment is the answer” and “Merry Christmas only if Yoon Suk Yeol resigns.” Protestors sang along, adding to the heated-up atmosphere.
K-pop hit songs with similar political twists also echoed throughout the demonstration sites, with altered lyrics calling for Yoon’s impeachment. Many in the crowd can be seen waving K-pop light sticks, commonly used by K-pop fans during concerts.
“The K-pop songs serve a purpose, much like army songs or hymns, in enhancing solidarity,” said Kim. “K-pop songs, whether through their lyrics or their themes, resonate with the current situation, which is why they are chosen [to be sung at protest sites] and shared. These songs align with the trends of this generation and unite people harmonically.”
