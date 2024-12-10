NCT light sticks become protest symbols as K-pop fans call for impeachment
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 19:02 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 19:14
- CHO YONG-JUN
The light sticks commonly used by K-pop fans have emerged as in-demand items across Korea's secondhand markets as critics of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law decree eye them as tools of protest.
One K-pop fan recently offered to lend two official light sticks of boy band NCT on Karrot, Korea's major online secondhand marketplace, for free — but stated that she was only willing to give them away for “protesting purposes.”
“I've come to realize how precious democracy can be,” the seller, an international student studying in Korea, told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday. “Korea, who has fought for democracy and won it, cannot afford to lose it.
“Buying a light stick just to use in protests can be expensive,” added the seller, who is also an NCT fan. “I may not be able to attend the protests due to my visa status, but wanted to be a bit of help to the people.”
Snapshoot, which rents out Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones for fans wishing to take photos and videos and concerts, is also lending out K-pop light sticks for free.
K-pop fans have long used light sticks as cheering devices at concerts and tools to identify themselves as members of a fandom in public. But the gadgets are also showing up at protests calling for the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, replacing the candles seen in Korea's conventional protests of the yesteryears.
“The fact that K-pop fans brought their lights ticks out as a tool to express themselves in a political scene reflects their message and the sincerity of the people,” popular music critic Kim Zakka said.
“Light sticks are something fans really cherish. They usually store them inside the packaging box, and they open it the one time they go to concerts.” Such light sticks often cost around 50,000 won ($35) in Korea — a non-negligible amount for many students.
Those who aren't K-pop fans haven't been left in the lurch, however. Light sticks inspired by Minecraft torches have also been flying off shelves as the turmoil drags on.
“We had 750 in stock, but we had over 1,300 orders received, and we are currently checking our inventory,” Naver Smartstore seller Kkoons wrote in a message.
