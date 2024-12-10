Paying it forward: Online users power protests with prepurchased meals for participants
Published: 10 Dec. 2024, 13:57 Updated: 10 Dec. 2024, 14:58
From comforting soups to steaming coffees, participants at weekend rallies are being fueled by the generosity of rally supporters who prepurchase hundreds of meals for those taking part in the demonstrations.
A user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote a post on Monday offering free meals to rally participants. “My mom cannot join the rally but wanted to contribute, so she preordered 100 servings of soup,” said the post.
The post included the address of a restaurant near Dangsan Station where the free servings would be made available.
“When paying, say ‘Kim impeachment’ to the server and show your rally items,” the user continued. “My mom asked me to share her gratitude with the young protesters.” The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 7,500 reposts with 3,000 likes. The "Kim" in the post refers to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Such posts have been flooding X since the rallies began, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3. Other supporters have been prepurchasing meals like kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) and gukbap (rice in soup) at restaurants near protest sites, ensuring that participants are well-fed.
These heartwarming gestures are also displayed through the giving of small snacks, beverages and vitamins.
“I purchased 50 herb tonic teas and 50 vitamin juices under the name ‘Jeju National University Alumni’ at Chungsa Pharmacy,” one X user said on Monday.
Donations range from as few as 10 to as many as 300 items, and the trend of sharing isn’t confined to Yeouido District in western Seoul, where the National Assembly is situated, but has spread nationwide, including in cities like Gwangju and Daegu, where regional rallies are also taking place.
Another post said, “I bought 105 beverages in advance for the rally participants. You can pick up two under the name Jung Ye-chan.” The post included a map showing a cafe near the National Assembly complex.
Many of these thoughtful gestures have come from K-pop fans. To distinguish protesters from regular customers, donators often use secret codes, usually with some sort of K-pop reference.
“I bought 10 Americano and bungeoppang [fish-shaped pastry] sets for rally participants since I can’t make it to the Yeouido protest,” wrote one user. “Just say ‘Kim Seok-jin,’ and they’ll give you a free set.” Kim Seok-jin is the full name of BTS member Jin.
Other codes included names of K-pop groups, like TXT and NCT, as well as artists' names, such as Ha Sung-woon and Stray Kids member Hwang Hyun-jin. They even included fan club names, like Monbebe — Monsta X's fan club.
Some X users created a list of locations offering prepurchased food.
“I have created a spreadsheet, as there are so many prepurchases being shared,” said the user. “Anyone can edit it, so feel free to add.” The spreadsheet includes over 100 locations, along with information about items, quantities and links to original posts.
Another user launched a website featuring a map that shows where participants can access free meals, complete with details on available items and quantities.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
